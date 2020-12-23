Connect with us

Gumzo video conferencing is increasingly becoming popular in Kenya. /COURTESY.

Kenya

Gumzo supports USAID Zawadi ya Maisha campaign with free videoconferencing service to curb spread of COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23 – To reduce the spread of COVID-19 virus during this Christmas season as a result of traveling upcountry, Usiku Games the developers of Africa’s first video conferencing platform, “Gumzo”, have made the entire system free to the general public for the holidays.

Under the USAID campaign dubbed, “Zawadi ya Maisha”, which encourages families to connect via video conferencing instead of traveling upcountry. The campaign asks Kenyans to “share moments without sharing the virus”. Gumzo provides capabilities that allow people to connect with their folks back home via the video conferencing platform in a secure, and reliable manner.

According to Jay Shapiro, the Founder, and CEO, Usiku Games, sharing moments on Gumzo’s virtual platform provides an opportunity to save more lives from contagious Covid-19 virus:

“We know that most families in urban areas are anxious to travel upcountry to share Christmas festivities, and see their folks. We believe that making our video conferencing accessible to all for free, we will enable most families to share moments virtually rather than risk unintentionally spreading the virus to grandparents and loved ones. In support of this cause, we shall offer free access through the Christmas holidays into New Year’s.”

The video conferencing system supports fun times for users, allows groups to watch shared movies and play party games together with loved ones especially during these tough times.

The company has previously committed that 50 percent of all fees raised on the platform will be donated to Covid-19 response efforts in Kenya, by NGOs including the Pwani Youth Network, Team Pankaj & Mombasa Red Cross.

