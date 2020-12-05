Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenyatta National Hospital is the largest referral hospital in East and Central Africa/FILE

Capital Health

Govt to pay medical charges for 1 million vulnerable Kenyans under UHC package

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – The Government says it will pay health fees for one million most vulnerable households under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Scheme Essential Health Benefits package which usually costs Sh 6,000 per household.

Director-General at the Ministry of Health Dr. Patrick Amoth said the government has committed to cater for the cost of providing cover to the most vulnerable Households while making it easier for those who can afford to pay.

“Recognizing that attainment of UHC is progressive, and in line with the clarion call of ‘leave no one behind’, this year, the Government shall pay for one million most vulnerable households some of whom are already supported through the various Government schemes including the Elderly, Orphans and Vulnerable Children and Persons with Severe Disabilities who will now be registered through bio-metrics,” he said during the Kenya Editors Guild annual convention in Kisumu.

He said the Package targets all Kenyans and covers outpatient and inpatient services, Communicable and non- communicable disease management, maternity dialysis, cancer treatment among others.

Radiology, mental health, minor and major surgery, substance abuse rehabilitation, emergency services are also covered under the package.

The mandatory UHC scheme which will be managed by NHIF, and regulated by the Ministry of Health will act as the National Scheme for all persons’ residents in Kenya regardless of their employment status.

He urged Kenyans to ensure their membership and payment for the scheme is up to date in order to ensure Kenyans pool resources and share health costs and benefits

Amoth said in the wake of the pandemic, the health ministry has enhanced the human resource sector by recruiting an additional 752 health workers while another 90,000 healthcare workers and Community Health Volunteers have been trained in the management of COVID-19.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is not just a win in our fight against this disease but also a major boost to our health care system in our journey towards Universal Health Coverage,” he said.

This, however, comes at a time when the health workers’ groups are decrying neglect by the government with multiple strike notices citing safety, health insurance, and staffing needs to fight COVID-19

At least 10 specialized doctors and more than 30 nurses have died from the virus since March.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

DRCongo coronavirus treatment hindered by lack of oxygen

Kinshasa, DR Congo, Dec 5 – Hospitals in Kinshasa are struggling to treat rising coronavirus cases because of a lack of oxygen supplies, health officials...

17 mins ago

Kenya

Education Ministry releases revised School term dates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5-The Ministry of Education has released revised term dates for pre-primary, primary, secondary schools and teachers’ training colleges. The new term...

33 mins ago

Kenya

Safaricom Commits Sh22.5mn To A Menstrual Hygiene Program Targetting Teenagers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – Safaricom, through the M-PESA Foundation, has committed Sh 22.5 million to a menstrual hygiene program that is aimed at...

2 hours ago

Africa

Mali’s interim legislature sits for first time

Bamako, Mali, Dec 5 – Mali’s new legislature for the West African state’s transition to civilian rule convened for the first time on Saturday, AFP journalists...

2 hours ago

World

Macron urged to press ally Sisi on rights in Paris visit

Paris, France, Dec 5 – President Emmanuel Macron hosts Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi from Sunday for a three-day state visit with France facing...

3 hours ago

County News

Raila to seek more govt funding for kisumu stadium adjustments

KISUMU, Kenya Dec 5 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga now says there is need for further structural adjustments in the ongoing multimillion construction...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

‘Millionaire’s tax’ for virus relief passes Argentina Senate

Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec 5 – Argentina’s Senate passed a tax on about 12,000 of the country’s richest people on Friday, to pay for...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Moscow starts inoculating vulnerable workers against coronavirus

Moscow, Russian Federation, Dec 5 – Moscow on Saturday began vaccinating workers at high risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus at newly opened...

4 hours ago