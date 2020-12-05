Govt to pay medical charges for 1 million vulnerable Kenyans under UHC package

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – The Government says it will pay health fees for one million most vulnerable households under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Scheme Essential Health Benefits package which usually costs Sh 6,000 per household.

Director-General at the Ministry of Health Dr. Patrick Amoth said the government has committed to cater for the cost of providing cover to the most vulnerable Households while making it easier for those who can afford to pay.

“Recognizing that attainment of UHC is progressive, and in line with the clarion call of ‘leave no one behind’, this year, the Government shall pay for one million most vulnerable households some of whom are already supported through the various Government schemes including the Elderly, Orphans and Vulnerable Children and Persons with Severe Disabilities who will now be registered through bio-metrics,” he said during the Kenya Editors Guild annual convention in Kisumu.

He said the Package targets all Kenyans and covers outpatient and inpatient services, Communicable and non- communicable disease management, maternity dialysis, cancer treatment among others.

Radiology, mental health, minor and major surgery, substance abuse rehabilitation, emergency services are also covered under the package.

The mandatory UHC scheme which will be managed by NHIF, and regulated by the Ministry of Health will act as the National Scheme for all persons’ residents in Kenya regardless of their employment status.

He urged Kenyans to ensure their membership and payment for the scheme is up to date in order to ensure Kenyans pool resources and share health costs and benefits

Amoth said in the wake of the pandemic, the health ministry has enhanced the human resource sector by recruiting an additional 752 health workers while another 90,000 healthcare workers and Community Health Volunteers have been trained in the management of COVID-19.

“It is not just a win in our fight against this disease but also a major boost to our health care system in our journey towards Universal Health Coverage,” he said.

This, however, comes at a time when the health workers’ groups are decrying neglect by the government with multiple strike notices citing safety, health insurance, and staffing needs to fight COVID-19

At least 10 specialized doctors and more than 30 nurses have died from the virus since March.