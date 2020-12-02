Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nurses assigned to the Infectious Diseases Unit (IDU) at the Kenyatta University Hospital dance during a Zumba class in the hospital compound in Nairobi

Capital Health

Govt has 21 days to remit Sh500mn for health workers’ insurance cover: parliament

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 2 – The National Treasury and Ministry of Health have 21 days to remit Sh500 million to the National Hospital Insurance Fund Scheme for the provision of Group Life Insurance Cover for all COVID-19 frontline medical staff working in all Counties and the National Referral Hospitals.

This is after the National Assembly unanimously approved an amended version of the report by the House Health Committee for the funds provided for in the Supplementary Appropriation Act (No. 2) of 2020.

As a result of the adoption of the committee resolution, NHIF will also have 21 days to ensure that all medical staff in the counties and national referral hospitals are placed under the Group Life insurance Cover.

The resolution by the House has further compelled the Council of Governors to ensure that all the nineteen counties that have no medical cover for its health workers sign-up for the Comprehensive Medical Cover through the National Hospital Insurance Fund.

“The National Treasury and Council of Governors establishes a centralized pool of medical cover through the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) Comprehensive Medical Scheme for all county medical staff. The Scheme should be in place at the beginning of the Financial Year 2021/22 and that the Ministry of Health and Counties do make provisions of the same in their respective FY 2021/22 budgets,” the Committee Report on its Inquiry into the Utilization of the Funds Appropriated to the Ministry of Health in the Financial Year 2019/20 for the Control and Management of the COVID-19 Pandemic, with Focus on the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) noted.

The Cabinet in September approved an insurance cover that addresses only one of the key demands of health workers following protests.

The doctors’ union has threatened to mobilise a national strike from Monday next week unless their demands are met.

The Kenya Health Professionals Society, which consists of the Kenya National Union of Nurses, Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO), Kenya National Union of Laboratory Officers (KNUMLO), Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists (KNUPT) and the Kenya Union of Nutritionists and Dieticians (KUNAD) have also demanded that an additional 10,000 health workers be employed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ministry of Health and Governing Councils of University of Nairobi, Kenyatta University, Moi University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology were also given 14 days to settle all Call Allowances owed to doctors as per the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Return-To-Work Formula of March 14, 2017, signed between the Ministry of Health, Council of Governors and Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

China’s #MeToo movement gets its moment in court

Beijing, China, Dec 2 – A sexual harassment case against a powerful Chinese media figure began in Beijing on Wednesday, with his accuser calling...

7 mins ago

Corona Virus

Covid-19 wrecked 2020. Will 2021 be different?

Paris, France, Dec 2 – 2020 was a year turned upside-down by the novel coronavirus. But with the prospect of several vaccines coming online...

35 mins ago

Capital Health

Stakeholders ramp up efforts to lower HIV infections in the country

KAJIADO, Kenya Dec 2—Kenyans joined the rest of the world in commemorating the World AIDS Day Tuesday with calls on stakeholders to step up...

1 hour ago

World

New Zealand’s Ardern declares ‘climate emergency’

Wellington, New Zealand, Dec 2 – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a “climate emergency” on Wednesday, telling parliament that urgent action was...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Report shows 1.5 million Kenyans living with HIV

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – More than two decades ago, someone living with HIV/AIDS had little hope, with HIV infection bringing a steady inexorable...

2 hours ago

World

Egypt’s Berber speakers cling to language in isolated oasis

Siwa Oasis, Egypt, Dec 2 – Youssef Diab drives his truck through the Egyptian oasis of Siwa, singing catchy songs in a local Berber...

3 hours ago

business

Climate groups take on Shell in landmark Dutch case

The Hague, Netherlands, Dec 2 – Environmental groups faced off against Shell before a Dutch court Tuesday in a landmark bid to force the...

3 hours ago

World

Members worry EU will bend as Brexit talks run out of road

Brussels, Belgium, Dec 1 – EU member states on Tuesday warned European negotiators not to lose their nerve in negotiations with Britain, in a...

12 hours ago