Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nyaribo served as Deputy Governor under Governor John Nyagarama before his demise on December 18/FILE

County News

Governor Nyaribo dissolves Nyagarama’s Executive Committee

Governor Nyaribo who was inaugurated on Tuesday invoked the provisions of Article 179 (7) of the Constitution (2010) which provides that County Executive Committee Members cease to hold office once a vacancy arises in the Governor’s Office.

Published

NYAMIRA, Kenya, Dec 31 – Newly installed Nyamira Governor, Amos Nyaribo, has dissolved his predecessor’s county executive, asking members to hand over to County Secretary James Ntabo with immediate effect.

Governor Nyaribo who was inaugurated on Tuesday invoked the provisions of Article 179 (7) of the Constitution (2010) which provides that County Executive Committee Members cease to hold office once a vacancy arises in the Governor’s Office.

“If a vacancy arises in the office of the county governor, the members of the county executive committee appointed under clause (2) (b) cease to hold office,” the law states.

Nyaribo served as Deputy Governor under Governor John Nyagarama before his demise on December 18.

The county chief did not give any indications on when he will name a deputy, in a press release dispatched on Wednesday, but he is expected to make the appointment within two weeks.

Nyariba (left) was elected alongside the late Nyagarama (right), who lost the battle to COVID-19 aged 74, in 2013 polls and later won their re-election in 2017/FILE

Nyaribo’s new deputy, just like members of his yet to be appointed Executive Committee will require approval by members of the County Assembly.

The Governor had vowed to reorganise the county’s workforce which he termed as bloated in his inauguration speech.

He said the wage bill, standing at 60 per cent of the budget, exceeding the statutory limit of 35 per cent.

The Governor promised to uphold accountability and fish out ghost workers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nyaribo pledged to introduce reforms during his reign pledging to improve health service and the agricultural sector by employing new technologies.

“We will ensure adequate supply of drugs to Health centres, strengthen automation of services and employ technologies to ensure drugs reach intended people, we appeal wananchi to report issues affecting health sector especially the sell of government drugs,” he promised.

Nyaribo said his government will strengthen agriculture extension services, improve Artificial Insemination (AI) services and boost clean water provision in order to facilitate farming in the county.

“Over 80 per cent of people in Nyamira depend on agriculture, we will strengthen extension service, continue giving fertilizer, set up systems of soil testing so that farmers know what to use while planting,” he said.

As part of his agenda, Nyaribo said he will improve infrastructure and devolve county services to sub-counties.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US hits record daily Covid-19 deaths as world looks to vaccines in 2021

Washington, United States, Dec 29 – The US logged its highest ever daily death toll from the coronavirus Wednesday as the world prepares to...

3 hours ago

County News

2 children mauled to death by a hippo in Lake Victoria

Siungu Beach Management Unit Secretary Erick Ochieng Nyatumba said the children were taking bath along the shore when they were ambushed by the hippo.

14 hours ago

Capital Health

112 coronavirus cases, 816 recoveries reported in 24 hours

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement sent to newsrooms, noted that the country’s death toll had risen to 1,667 after two more...

17 hours ago

Capital Health

China’s Sinopharm says vaccine 79% effective against Covid-19

Beijing, China, Dec 30 – Phase 3 trials of a Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine found it was 79 percent effective, the Chinese pharma giant said...

17 hours ago

County News

IEBC to bar impeached leaders from elective posts

The commission is yet to clear candidates who are seeking to contest in the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election slated for February 18.

17 hours ago

Capital Health

Wuhan virus cases may be 10 times higher than reported: China health study

Beijing, China, Dec 30 – The number of coronavirus cases in the Chinese city where the pathogen was first detected may have been 10...

18 hours ago

BBI

400 clerks, 60 supervisors tasked with BBI signature verification

During the exercise, the clerks will be ensuring that those who were listed as having appended their signatures in support of the BBI Bill...

19 hours ago

business

EU leaders sign Brexit deal as British MPs debate

Britain will leave the European single market and customs union at 11:00pm (2300 GMT) on Thursday, the end of a difficult year and of...

20 hours ago