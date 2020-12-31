Governor Nyaribo dissolves Nyagarama’s Executive Committee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYAMIRA, Kenya, Dec 31 – Newly installed Nyamira Governor, Amos Nyaribo, has dissolved his predecessor’s county executive, asking members to hand over to County Secretary James Ntabo with immediate effect.

Governor Nyaribo who was inaugurated on Tuesday invoked the provisions of Article 179 (7) of the Constitution (2010) which provides that County Executive Committee Members cease to hold office once a vacancy arises in the Governor’s Office.

“If a vacancy arises in the office of the county governor, the members of the county executive committee appointed under clause (2) (b) cease to hold office,” the law states.

Nyaribo served as Deputy Governor under Governor John Nyagarama before his demise on December 18.

The county chief did not give any indications on when he will name a deputy, in a press release dispatched on Wednesday, but he is expected to make the appointment within two weeks. Nyariba (left) was elected alongside the late Nyagarama (right), who lost the battle to COVID-19 aged 74, in 2013 polls and later won their re-election in 2017/FILE

Nyaribo’s new deputy, just like members of his yet to be appointed Executive Committee will require approval by members of the County Assembly.

The Governor had vowed to reorganise the county’s workforce which he termed as bloated in his inauguration speech.

He said the wage bill, standing at 60 per cent of the budget, exceeding the statutory limit of 35 per cent.

The Governor promised to uphold accountability and fish out ghost workers.

Nyaribo pledged to introduce reforms during his reign pledging to improve health service and the agricultural sector by employing new technologies.

“We will ensure adequate supply of drugs to Health centres, strengthen automation of services and employ technologies to ensure drugs reach intended people, we appeal wananchi to report issues affecting health sector especially the sell of government drugs,” he promised.

Nyaribo said his government will strengthen agriculture extension services, improve Artificial Insemination (AI) services and boost clean water provision in order to facilitate farming in the county.

“Over 80 per cent of people in Nyamira depend on agriculture, we will strengthen extension service, continue giving fertilizer, set up systems of soil testing so that farmers know what to use while planting,” he said.

As part of his agenda, Nyaribo said he will improve infrastructure and devolve county services to sub-counties.