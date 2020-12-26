Gicheru remembered for judicial surgery and swearing-in Kibaki at night

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26- While a section of Kenyans might have little memory of former Chief Justice, the late Evan Gicheru, others recalled his judicial surgery and the moment in 2007 when he swore-in President Mwai Kibaki at night.

Gicheru was the top judge who initiated the radical surgery in the Judiciary, reclaiming a tainted image after decades of misuse by the Executive.

Gicheru died on Saturday morning, according to Chief Justice David Maraga who credited him for “entrenching independence in the judiciary ending the tradition where the Judiciary took instructions from the Executive in the discharge of its daily functions.”

He is credited of having cleared the mess that characterised the tenure of former President, the late Daniel Arap Moi.

“We are determined to move forward by restoring the dented image of the Kenya Judiciary and those responsible for denting the image and erosion of public confidence of the Judiciary, will be weeded out as a matter of urgency and priority,” the late Gicheru said when he took over office from Bernard Chunga.

Gicheru served as Kenya’s Chief Justice from 2003 to 2011 when he retired and handed over to Dr. Willy Mutunga.

“I remember him saying that he was being threatened because of Ouko’s case,” George Mwangi, a taxi driver in Nairobi said.

But on social media, there were those who chose to remember him for the role he played in 2007, when he swore in President Mwai Kibaki at night, following a disputed election that led to Post-Election Violence that claimed more than 1,200 lives.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had lost in the election that he claimed was marred by irregularities.

Kibaki and Odinga later shared power, with Kibaki and President Odinga Prime Minister through a deal brokered by former UN Secretary-General, the late Kofi Annan.

“I remember Rtd Chief Justice Evans Gicheru as a great legal mind and the man on whose shoulders we placed the burden of returning the country to the Rule of Law after the 2002 transition. He did his best under difficult circumstances. My thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Odinga said in a Tweet that elicited sharp criticism from his supporters, who hold a different opinion.

Joseville Masika said the former Prime Minister should, “learn to call a spade a spade, mention that he subverted the will of the people by swearing in Kibaki at dusk in the hotly contested 2007 elections.”

Another responded, “But there are times that one chooses not to want to remember the bad things in their lives. I agree with Baba. I also don’t want to remember what happened to Kenya immediately the swearing-in happened darkness.”

His sentiments were echoed by hundreds of others. Like this one, “Baba you should not have missed the point where he subverted the will of the people by overseeing an illegitimate oath that ultimately diverted the course of reforms and electoral justice.A great legal mind he was but the greatness couldn’t withstand the needed test of time.”

President Kenyatta said Gicheru was a towering legal mind and a highly accomplished judge.

“It is sad that we have lost one of the greatest legal minds we have had in our country. Justice Gicheru worked tirelessly during his time at the helm of the Judiciary to ensure that the country’s democracy continued to thrive,” he said.

Former President Mwai Kibaki mourned retired Chief Justice Evan Gicheru as a dedicated servant who served the country with integrity.

Kibaki, in whose tenure Gicheru served, said the former CJ will be remembered for his contribution in the country’s justice system.

“Justice Gicheru was a consummate public servant whose integrity, sense of rectitude and assiduousness were unsurpassed. During his tenure as Chief Justice—between 2003 and 2011—the late Gicheru distinguished himself as a firm yet honorable and impartial overseer of the fullest extent of Kenya’s jurisprudential affairs,” he stated.

Deputy President William Ruto said Gicheru will be remembered for his contribution to restoring public faith and trust in the country’s judicial system.

“Justice Evan Gicheru was a legal giant who served our country with dedication and distinction. He was humble yet a tough-minded leader who contributed immensely to the advancement of the independence of the Judiciary,” stated the DP.

Orange Democratic Movement Party leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga described the former CJ as a great legal mind who returned the country to the rule of law after the 2002 transition.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula said “The passing on of Evans Gicheru,CJ Emeritus, brings to sunset an illustrious career of one of Kenya’s finest and honest judges who served his country with diligence and dedication. We shall miss his wise counsel. RIP my Lord.”

He had a lengthy career in public service, which started when he was appointed a District Officer in Wajir.

He later worked as a Senior State Counsel in the Office of the Attorney-General and as an administrative officer in the Office of the President before joining the Judiciary as a judge of the High Court of Kenya in 1982.

He chaired the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the disappearance and subsequent killing of Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Ouko.