Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
France had been among many nations who had shut their borders to the UK in the hope of containing the more transmissible strain

World

France confirms first case on its soil of British virus variant

Published

Paris, France, Dec 26 – France has confirmed the first case of a new coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain, its health ministry said.

The new strain of the virus, which experts fear is more contagious, has prompted more than 50 countries to impose travel restrictions on the UK.

The first French case — found in a citizen living in Britain who arrived from London on December 19 — is asymptomatic and self-isolating at home in Tours in central France, the ministry said late Friday.

They were tested in a hospital on December 21, and later found positive for the strain.

Health authorities have carried out contact-tracing for the health professionals taking care of the patient, the ministry said in a statement.

Any of their contacts that were seen as vulnerable would similarly be isolated, it said.

In addition to this first case, several other positive samples that “may suggest the VOC 202012/01 variant are being sequenced” by the specialist laboratories of the national Pasteur Institute, the statement added.

– Borders closed –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Monday, France’s health minister Olivier Veran had admitted that it was possible the newly discovered strain was already in the country.

Italian authorities have detected the new strain in a patient in Rome, while the World Health Organization reported that nine cases have been detected in Denmark and one each in the Netherlands and Australia.

Following the snap 48-hour ban this week, France had reopened its borders to the UK — partly to allow French citizens to return home, as well as to relieve the massive build-up of freight goods — but had instituted a testing policy.

France’s interior ministry said Thursday that limits on travel from the UK will continue “until at least January 6”.

For now, only citizens of France or the EU, those with residency rights there or business travellers are allowed to make the crossing from the UK — if they can show a negative Covid-19 test less than three days old.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the new viral strain “may be up to 70 percent more transmissible than the original version of the disease”.

Ahead of Christmas British health minister Matt Hancock announced the expansion of strict lockdown measures across further parts of the south of England to contain the spread of the disease.

With more than 68,000 deaths from the virus, the United Kingdom is one of the hardest hit countries in Europe.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Pope urges Covid ‘vaccines for all’ in Christmas message

Vatican City, Vatican City State, Dec 26 – Pope Francis in his Christmas message on Friday called for “vaccines for all, especially the most...

15 mins ago

Headlines

Retired Chief Justice Evan Gicheru is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – Retired Chief Justice Evan Gicheru is dead. The announcement was made by Chief Justice David Maraga, but no further...

1 hour ago

World

EU begins vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads

Paris, France, Dec 26 – The European Union began a vaccine rollout Saturday, even as countries in the bloc were forced back into lockdown...

2 hours ago

Africa

Three UN peacekeepers killed in C.Africa Republic ahead of national polls

Bangui, Central African Republic, Dec 26 – Three UN peacekeepers have been killed by unidentified combatants in the Central African Republic, the United Nations...

3 hours ago

World

Russian historian sentenced to 12.5 years for butchering lover

Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, Dec 25 – A Russian historian and Napoleon enthusiast was sentenced to 12-and-a-half-years in prison for murdering and dismembering his...

4 hours ago

World

Christmas celebrated under pandemic’s shadow

Vatican City, Vatican City State, Dec 24 – Hundreds of millions across the world celebrated pared-down Christmas festivities on Friday due to coronavirus restrictions,...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya records 282 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – Kenya announced 282 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas day, a remarkable decline marked throughout the month of December as...

17 hours ago

Kenya

No much merrymaking in COVID-19 Christmas for Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25-Christmas is the most cherished time of the year. For families, it is time to travel and make merry with loved...

17 hours ago