Former KNHCR commissioner Jedidah Waruhiu scoops Jurist of the Year Award

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – Former Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) member Jedidah Wakonyo Waruhiu has been awarded the Jurist of the Year Award by the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ).
The ICJ Kenya recognized Jedidah’s extensive experience and concern for the vulnerable and the marginalized manifested at the Kenya National Commission of Human Rights where she was a Commissioner, especially those in conflict with the law or needing care and protection.
She took the lead in advancing the rights of violent extremism victims and persons in penal institutions.
Nationally, Jedidah is recognized in the advancement of penal, policing, and judicial reforms, focusing on legal aid, refugees, paralegal approach, and intersex.
She was recently appointed as the Chairperson of the Intersex Persons Implementation Committee under the Attorney General’s Office.
“Regionally, our Jurist is known for her work in access to justice in prisons within the East African Community (EAC and Great Lakes), having been a member of the National Human Rights Institutions and Policing Working Groups,” the ICJ stated.
She assisted and prepared intersex persons in their dialogue with the African Human Rights Commission and has had various speaking engagements in workshops.