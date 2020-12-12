Former First Lady Ngina Kenyatta receives Macky Sall Peace Award

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta has been feted with the Macky Sall Peace Award in acknowledgement to her role in mediating peace through dialogue.

The Award of the Independent Center for Research and Initiatives for Dialogue (CIRID) 2019 Macky Sall Prize for Dialogue was received on her behalf by Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica in Dakar, Senegal.

In an acceptance speech on Mama Ngina’s behalf, Juma said that the award represents Kenya’s doctrine of promoting peace and dialogue, the East African region and is also a recognition that women’s actions and voices matter and do make a difference.

“While this award is bestowed on Her Excellency Mama Ngina Kenyatta, its honour and impact goes beyond her. It is for our country Kenya, the East African region and every person and institution that privileges and promotes dialogue over any other options for human existence,” she said.

Juma highlighted Mama Ngina Kenyatta's role of preaching peace and reconciliation during Kenya's 2017 General Election noting that it embodies her belief in dialogue which offers an opportunity for people to share a common vision and create an environment that enables the pursuit of development and achievement of prosperity.

“Mama Ngina Kenyatta played a momentous role of preaching peace and reconciliation at a point in time when Kenya’s 2017 General Election foreshadowed a foul ending. Her choice was dialogue. And it worked. Dialogue is critical because it promotes tolerance and dignity of each human being – a critical ingredient for peaceful resolution of conflict,” the Defence CS said.

She further highlighted that the award is a testimony of the role played by founding mothers in the continent in nurturing unity and peace and a recognition that women’s actions and voices matter and do make a difference.

Juma, while reminiscing Mama Ngina’s tenure as the First Lady noted that her elegance and sense of presence by the president’s side made her a perfect model for young girls and women.

“Mama Ngina’s pacific demeanor conceals an unmistakable resoluteness and sense of purpose that is certainly not for the public gallery. Yes, you’ll find a record of the thumbprint of her service to the public in a children’s home or in the annals of Girl Guiding, but you will not find her name emblazoned on street corners proclaiming her peace-making credentials,” she added.

She, therefore, urged all women across the world to continue being the merchants of peace and continue working towards silencing the war drums and the guns.

“We all know that everyday women, mostly behind the scenes are mediating with leaders who are their husbands, brothers, and sons to make peace. This award is therefore an affirmation and encouragement to continue working towards silencing the war drums and the guns. It is also a recognition that women’s actions and voices matter and do make a difference,” her speech read in part.