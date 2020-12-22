Feisal Bader takes oath as new Msambweni MP

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22- Feisal Bader took over as the Msambweni Member of Parliament Tuesday after taking the oath of office in the National Assembly.

He succeeds Suleiman Dori who succumbed to COVID-19 in March.

“I promise to serve the people of Msambweni with respect and integrity. I promise to obey the Constitution of Kenya as I serve the Msambweni people and the Country. So help me God,” Feisal swore, with a Quran.

He was escorted into the chamber by Lunga Lunga MP Katib Mwashetani who thanked Msambweni residents for electing him on December 15.

“I want to thank Msambweni people who overwhelmingly voted for Feisal and everybody else who participated in the by-election to ensure his success,” said Mwashetani.

Feisal who vied on an Independent ticket won the Msambweni by-election, beating Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM’s) Omar Boga.

Feisal garnered 15,251 votes trouncing his closest challenger, Boga, who got 10,444 votes in a by-election that was conducted on December 15.

In his acceptance speech on December 16, Feisal thanked voters for believing in him and extended an olive branch to his opponents, promising to work with them to improve the constituency.

“I want to thank the people of Msambweni for believing in me. I want to thank all the people who walked with me through to victory. We will work with our opponents for the sake of our constituency,” he said.