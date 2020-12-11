Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya speaks about PM Abiy Ahmed’s visit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

You have been in Kenya as a Minister Counsellor even before you became Ambassador. You studied in Kenya, what strikes you about the people of Kenya and Kenya as a country?

Kenya and Kenyans are incredibly amazing. Kenya is extremely magical and the weather is unquestionably hospitable. Kenyans are sociable and friendly people. It is also home of refined super star athletes much like Ethiopia. Kenyan and Ethiopian Athletes have made running tasteless in their absence. I feel at home in Kenya, as my Prime Minister said “We are one people living in two countries”.

I had served as a diplomat in Nairobi and went to University of Nairobi for advanced study before my appointment as an Ambassador to Kenya, and Non-Resident Ambassador to Malawi, Seychelles and the Comoros. It is my second home indeed. Some of my classmates from UoN are still my friends. I feel proud to serve in a country where I went to school. H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta said “You are also my Ambassador” upon receiving my credentials, which is a great honour.

Kenya and Ethiopia’s relations date back to pre-independence, how has this helped to shape bilateral relations between the two countries to-date?

Ethiopia, as the only independent Country in Africa, supported many African freedom fighters and Kenya was not an exception. The Imperial Government of Ethiopia extended its supporting hand to Kenyan freedom fighters. The Ethiopian patriots during the Italian invasion used Kenyan territory to drive out the occupying forces. A good number of Ethiopians were trained in Kenya. These gestures laid the foundation for the post-independence cordial bilateral relations between the two sisterly countries. That was further deepened during the time of Emperor Haile Selassie and President Jomo Kenyatta. We have roads named after these two giant leaders.

The two countries have enjoyed longstanding, consistent, undented and most peaceful strategic partnership for over half a century. They share not only common boundary but people with culture that served as a bridge. The succeeding leadership of the two countries demonstrated political will to upgrade the warm bilateral relationship to a higher level. Most importantly, the destiny of the two countries for prosperity and transformation is intertwined. This successful partnership and multidimensional cooperation between the two countries could be used as bedrock to scale-up regional integration in the Horn of African and beyond.

What makes Kenya-Ethiopia relations unique?

Bilateral relationships between the two Countries have remained the most peaceful and cordial over the years regardless of changes of Governments in our capitals.

What does the Ethiopian government do to enhance harmonious relations between communities in the border points?

The border communities already enjoy harmonious relations and the two Governments are striving to cement it further by putting in place necessary infrastructure projects and removing barriers to free movement of people, capital and goods. The commitment of the leadership to make Moyale a vibrant Commercial hub in East Africa like Dubai is a case in point.

The inauguration of the One-Stop Border Post at Moyale and the highway connecting- Addis Ababa with Nairobi and Mombasa, by the leaders of the two countries this week, will further boost trade, investment and tourism. The Lamu South-Sudan-Ethiopia-Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor Project is yet another important regional infrastructure milestone that could deepen ties between the border communities. It is a present to Kenyans as they celebrate Jamhuri Day.

Ethiopia is known to focus on Sports diplomacy. How is this working?

First of all, let me congratulate Athletics Kenya on celebrating its 70th Anniversary. Ethiopia and Kenya have played leading roles in international athletics and managed to produce unsurpassed medium and long-distance runners. The two Countries have untapped potential for sports especially athletics. Running is not only entertainment but life for people of the two countries. The Ethiopian Government believes that sports diplomacy is crucial for building the image of the Country and sport has got enormous potential for complementing the diplomatic efforts by the Foreign Affairs. The diplomatic mission uses sports and cultural diplomacy.

In the coming years, more Kenyans can run in the areas Ethiopians run and Ethiopians can also compete in Standard Chartered or Eldoret Marathons. Our athletes are our Ambassadors and Ethiopia and Kenya are blessed with the best athletes. Long distance running is tasteless in the absence of our boys and girls. The Ethiopian cuisine, ‘Injera” has become popular among Kenyans.

Kenyans do not require visa to travel to Ethiopia. How has this helped enhance trade/tourism?

The waiver of visa for Kenyans was issued over fifty year ago. It has created a conducive environment for hardworking Kenyan business people to easily access Ethiopia for trade, investment and tourism endeavours. This will give them comparative advantage vis-à-vis other competitors.

What is the balance of trade between Kenya and Ethiopia?

The balance of trade between the two Countries is a bit tilted in favour of Kenya, as it stands now. The recent infrastructure development is expected to boost trade and investment. Ethiopia is opening up and remains huge market for vibrant Kenyans. At the same time, it is important to promote Ethiopia’s products in Kenya and diversify the composition exports to adjust the trade imbalance. And that is the prime role of my mission.

The trade between the two countries remains one of the lowest even by African standards, chiefly as a result of structural barriers. As I said earlier, the recent infrastructure development by the two countries will stimulate the bilateral trade. Contraband is adversely affecting the bilateral trade and this should be jointly mitigated.

Why is Ethiopia backtracking from the LAPSSET project?

Ethiopia will never backtrack from LAPSSET. It is also our baby and the visit by H.E Dr. Abiy Ahmed testifies that. LAPSSET connects Ethiopia and South Sudan with Lamu Port facility. The two leaders have inaugurated Mombasa-Nairobi-Addis Ababa highway and visited the progress of Lamu Port project during the visit of H.E Prime Minister Abiy to Kenya from December 9-10, 2020. Ethiopia is keen to expand options for easy access to the sea for its import-export commodities and Lamu Port is quite close to the Southern part of Ethiopia. Furthermore, LAPSSET is important corridor for enhancing regional integration. Don’t forget it has also become continental project.

Why is the Ethiopian government keen to dislodge Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) from power?

The Ethiopian Government had no intention to dislodge the TPLF from Power. To shed light on what has transpired in the Tigray region, it is important to provide the context. The TPLF had ruled Ethiopia for 27 years, until its dominance came to an end by popular uprising culminating in the change of leadership in 2018. The new leadership under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed immediately after assuming office rolled-out series of reform initiatives to address popular grievances and set in motion democratization process. The reforms included, among others repealing stringent laws, unbanning oppositions including armed movements and economic reforms. On the diplomatic front, Ethiopia normalized relations with Eritrea, facilitated peace between the Countries of the Horn (Eritrea and Djibouti, Eritrea and Somalia) and brokered deal in the Sudan.

The TPLF was uncomfortable with the reform initiatives from the outset. Its contempt for the reform started to grow by day as the reform process gathered momentum and attracted support internally and externally. Over the course of the two years and half, the TPLF left no stone unturned to obstruct the reform initiatives.

The decision of the Federal Government to avoid confrontation and show restraint with the TPLF clique finally its repeated provocations and belligerence emboldened the TPLF clique. Finally, the TPLF militia stormed the Northern Command of the National Defense Forces on November 4 at night fall. This was the ‘last straw that broke the back of the camel’, as the saying goes. The government was left with no option except to order the National Defense forces to undertake operation to restore rule of law constitutional order.

Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, was in Nairobi recently. And he has gone to other regional countries. What support was Ethiopia seeking?

H.E the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs visited Kenya and other Countries in the region and beyond. The objective of the visit was basically briefing the sisterly countries on the appalling and egregious attack by the TPLF clique on the Northern Command of the ENDF which warranted the law enforcement operation against the rogue TPLF elements. In a way the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs was assuring the leadership of the sisterly Countries on the need and objective of the law enforcement operation in the Tigray region because the peace of Ethiopia is closely linked with its neighbours and the region at large. Ethiopia and Kenya underpin stability of our region.

The UN has warned of a full-scale humanitarian crisis unfolding in the northern region where thousands are fleeing to neighbouring Sudan, how is the Ethiopian government handling this?

The Federal Government takes its responsibility to citizen safety and well-being seriously and is committed to ensuring that vulnerable communities are provided the necessary humanitarian assistance. Reports to the contrary are results of a misinformation.

The Government has signed an MoU with the UN humanitarian Organization to deliver humanitarian assistance. It is also handing out assistance to affected people.

The Government is preparing to repatriate displaced people as a result of the operation including those crossed over to the Sudan.

What is the significance of the Ethiopian Prime Minister to Kenya last week?

The two countries exchange frequent high-level visits. Kenya is one of the first countries H.E Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed visited right after coming to power in 2018. H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta reciprocated by visiting Ethiopia in March 2019, during the inauguration of Hawassa Industrial Park. H.E also visited Ethiopia on October 10, 2019 on the occasion of the inauguration of the Unity Park. H.E Dr. Abiy visited Kenya from December 9-10, 2020, on the occasion of the inauguration of the Hawassa-Moyale-Nairobi-Mombasa highway and Moyale One-Stop-Border-Post. This means there is at least a visit every year by the leaders of the two countries. The visits significantly enhance the existing strategic partnership between the two countries and specially to deepen cooperation in the economic integration through infrastructure projects.

What benefits will the two countries derive from Moyale-Border-Post?

As Kenyans prepare to celebrate Jamhuri Day, the opening of Moyale One-Stop-Border-Post is a major success. The One-Stop-Border-Post is crucial to harmonize custom clearance and avoid multiple checkpoints and non-transit barriers which hamper business and reduce operational costs. This will ease doing business and economize time and energy. You can have your breakfast in Kenya & diner in Ethiopia.