The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director General Pavel Robert Oimeke addressing a press conference in April 2019. He was arrested on December 10, 2020 over Sh200,000 bribe.

EPRA boss Pavel Oimeke arrested over Sh200,000 bribe

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 11 – The Director-General of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Pavel Oimeke is the latest big fish in the war against corruption in the country.

Oimeke was arrested on Thursday when he allegedly received Sh200,000 bribe in a trap set up by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

EACC Spokesman Yassin Amaro said they acted following a complaint filed by an employee of a filling station who had been asked for the bribe by Oimeke inorder to issue him with a letter to re-open business. The fuel station is based in Oyugis.

The fuel station had been closed by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for selling fuel meant for export.

“The station was fined Sh309,842.00 by KRA which they later paid and were issued with a clearance letter to be taken to the DG EPRA to enable him to authorize the opening of the station,” EACC said in a statement.

Eager to have the business opened, the attendant told EACC he visited EPRA where he met the Director-General who asked for the bribe for the facilitation of the letter.

“On 10th December 2020, the complainant came to EACC and made the report
where the case was handed over to operations for investigations. Later in the day, a
team of investigators accompanied the complainant to EPRA headquarters with the
treated Sh200,000/= that was demanded,” the agency said, “After a while, the complainant handed over the Sh200,000 at Mr. Oimeke’s office, consequently, the approval letter was issued to him after the bribe.”

He was immediately arrested and taken to Integrity Centre Police Station where he spent the night.

EACC said he will be arraigned in court Friday.

