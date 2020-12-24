Connect with us

Emily (centre) the widow of Nyamira Governor the late John Nyagarama's widow is escorted by his children after viewing the body on December 24, 2020.

Kenya

Emotional tributes from Nyagarama’s children to their father

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – Nyamira Governor, the late John Nyagarama’s children gave him emotional tributes Thursday, recalling their fond memories with him throughout their life.

In a statement read out by his son Kepha Nyagarama, the family said they will miss him, and recalled how he had nicknamed each one of them.

Nyagarama left behind a widow Naomi and eight children.

Kepha said his father called him a tough lion.

“Dad, I know you loved me, and I loved you more. I will be strong for you,” Kepha said, and described his father as a generous man, “who shared the little he had with everyone and one who impacted the virtues of patience, generosity and hard work.”

Nyagarama died last week after a month of hospitalisation at the Nairobi Hospital. He had been battling prostate cancer.

His burial in Tente village, Nyamira County was attended by several leaders among them Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi, his Devolution counterpart Eugene Wamalwa as well as Governors among others.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o recalled how he referred the late Nyagarama to his doctor in the US where he also sought treatment.

“I was always in touch with Nyagarama as my brother and when he opened up to me that he was suffering from prostate cancer, I referred him to my doctor in the US where he got treated,” Nyong’o said, “I urge people to stop gossiping about other people’s medical conditions.”

Homa Bay County Woman Representative Gladys Wanga described the late Governor as “the “greatest building bridges builder.”

“Every time he called me, he never talked to me in any other language other than Luo,” she said.  

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro said the Governor “was a calm man.”

