Capital News
Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang.

Kenya

Education Ministry releases revised School term dates

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5-The Ministry of Education has released revised term dates for pre-primary, primary, secondary schools and teachers’ training colleges.

The new term dates will run until the 2023.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said all continuing learners in Grade One to Three, Class 5 to Seven and Form One to Three will resume studies on January 4, 2021.

Students in these classes have been out of class since March when schools were closed due to COVID-19.

Kipsang noted that all schools including those offering international curricula will also open fully in January.

“All field Education Officers are asked to ensure strict adherence to these dates and give guidance to the stakeholders,” the PS stated.

The calendar shows that Term Two will last 11 weeks after which students will break on March 19, for a one week holiday.

Grade Four CBC learners will transit to Grade Five in July next year while Grade Four and incoming Form One (class 8 graduates) will stay at home as other learners complete their Term Three until July.

On the revised dates, Term Three will start on May 10, 2021 and run until July 16, 2021when the learners will break for one week before proceeding to the next academic year set to begin on July 26, 2021.

Following a reduced holiday in the 2021 academic year, students will enjoy a long 7 weeks holiday after the 2022 academic year, which will run from March 5, 2022, to April 24, 2022.

