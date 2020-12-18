Dr. Kirubi among leaders awarded top presidential medals

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 18 – Businessman Dr. Chris Kirubi is among top officials in the private sector and government awarded top presidential medals in 2020.

Dr. Kirubi, who is the Chairman of Centum Investments, Capital Group Limited among others, was awarded the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS) by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He was awarded alongside Central Bank Governor Dr. Patrick Njoroge, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Director-General James Githii Mburu, Lands Cabinet Secretary Dr. Nicholas Muraguri.

A Gazette Notice issued on Friday also listed Francis Atwoli who heads the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU), Senate Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kangata, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior.

Others are legislators Peter Odoyo, Moses Lessonet, Emmanuel Wangwe, Peris Tobiko, Hussein Dado, Olago Oluoch among others.