Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Dr. Chris Kirubi.

business

Dr. Kirubi among leaders awarded top presidential medals

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 18 – Businessman Dr. Chris Kirubi is among top officials in the private sector and government awarded top presidential medals in 2020.

Dr. Kirubi, who is the Chairman of Centum Investments, Capital Group Limited among others, was awarded the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS) by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He was awarded alongside Central Bank Governor Dr. Patrick Njoroge, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Director-General James Githii Mburu, Lands Cabinet Secretary Dr. Nicholas Muraguri.

A Gazette Notice issued on Friday also listed Francis Atwoli who heads the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU), Senate Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kangata, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior.

Others are legislators Peter Odoyo, Moses Lessonet, Emmanuel Wangwe, Peris Tobiko, Hussein Dado, Olago Oluoch among others.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Moderna vaccine set for imminent US approval, as Europe battles surge

Washington, United States, Dec 18 – Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine was set for imminent approval in the US on Thursday, as Covid death tolls climbed...

1 hour ago

Politics

Biden taps Haaland as first Native American to run Interior

Washington, United States, Dec 18 – US President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his environment team Thursday, choosing congresswoman Deb Haaland to serve as the first...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President kenyatta inaugurates National Security Telecommunications Service

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 18 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday launched the National Security Telecommunications Service (NSTS), an integrated communications platform aimed at enhancing...

2 hours ago

business

KQ partners with Kenya Railways to transport passengers to and from JKIA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – Kenya Airways has partnered with Kenya Railways to facilitate the movement of passengers from the city centre to the...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 18 – Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama is dead, in what is linked to COVID-19 complications. Nyagarama died on Friday morning at...

3 hours ago

World

Cyberattack on US government poses ‘grave risk’: security agency

Washington, United States, Dec 17 – A sophisticated cyberattack on US government agencies and private companies that was revealed this week poses a “grave...

8 hours ago

World

Self-isolation rush after France’s Macron catches Covid-19

Paris, France, Dec 17 – A host of European leaders and top French officials rushed into isolation on Thursday after President Emmanuel Macron tested...

11 hours ago

County News

Sonko impeached as Nairobi Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 17 – Mike Mbuvi Sonko was sent packing Thursday after majority of Senators voted to uphold charges raised against him by...

11 hours ago