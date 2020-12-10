Dominant players in final campaign blitz for Msambweni parliamentary seat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Dominant players in the Msambweni parliamentary seat by-election have entered the final stretch of campaigns across the constituency, even the Tuesday mini-poll inches closer.

Key candidates including ODM’s Omar Boga, Independent and Deputy President William Ruto’s ally Feisal Bader and Wiper Party’s Sheikh Mahmoud have been traversing the constituency to woo voters in a high-stake election which has attracted major players in national politics.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and other ODM leaders from the coast region have been in the forefront drumming support for Boga’s candidature, exuding confidence that they will retain the party’s seat since the late MP Suleiman Dori who died in March this year was an ODM legislator despite having defected to Ruto’s political wing.

Boga also served as the MCA for Gombato/Bongwe ward.

Feisal Bader, the late MP’s aide and who enjoys the support of DP Ruto also has the backing of Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya.

Bader has promised Msambweni constituents that he will ensure the completion of projects which his former boss had initiated.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has on various occasions stated that their candidate shouldn’t be underestimated, saying they will pull a shocker move by thrashing all other candidates.

The Wiper leader was on Thursday set to host opinion and party grassroot leaders for the final strategy to capture the Msambweni seat.

There are approximately 68,622 registered voters in the constituency.