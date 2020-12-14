DNA shows late MP Justus Murunga sired a child with his lover

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14- DNA test results have confirmed that Matungu Member of Parliament the late Justus Murunga is the biological of one of the two children of his lover Purity Wangui.
The paternity tests had been ordered by court following an application by Wangui who was seeking recognition in what almost paralysed the burial arrangements.
According to the results filed by two doctors, the probability that the late legislator sired the baby with Wangui stands at 99.9 percent. The results from the second baby turned negative, thus excluding Murunga as the possible biological father.
The confirmation now paves the way for Purity to claim a share of Murunga’s inheritance for her baby.
The Matungu legislator, who was buried last week, is thought to have succumbed to COVID-19 related complications.