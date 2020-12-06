Connect with us

Capital News
Map of Busia border.

DCI rescues 2 minors stolen from Nairobi, house girl was trafficking them to Uganda

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 6 – Two minors stolen from Nairobi on Saturday have been rescued by police at the Busia border while being trafficked to Uganda.

The minors aged 8 and 4 had been stolen by a house girl who had been left to take care of them in Buru Buru estate when their parents travelled to Meru for a funeral.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said the house girl was tracked and and traced to Busia where she was found travelling in a bus with two minors to Busia.

“Coordinated efforts between Buru Buru’s detectives and their counterparts at Busia border led to the interception of the suspect with the minors,” Kinoti said.

The house girl was identified as Scovia Namataka aged 32, who will face charges on Monday.

Authorities believe she is working with other people, locally and in Uganda where she was taking the minors.

Kinoti said detectives have launched an investigation of child trafficking with the aim of getting all the other suspects involved in the syndicate.

World

China completes its first-ever docking in lunar orbit

Shanghai, China, Dec 6 – A Chinese probe carrying samples from the lunar surface successfully docked Sunday with a spacecraft orbiting the moon, in...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

VICTOR BWIRE: Media is a critical player in ending impunity in Gender-Based Violence

While the Kenyan Constitution outlaws a lot of traditional harmful practices that for many years have enabled the perpetuation of gender inequalities, some communities...

2 hours ago

World

Peru farmworkers block Pan-American Highway again in pay dispute

Ica, Peru, Dec 6 – Striking Peruvian workers temporarily erected new blockades on the Pan-American Highway on Saturday, a day after they had ended...

3 hours ago

BBI

Ruto, Mudavadi clash over further changes to BBI Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 6 – Deputy President William Ruto and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi clashed Saturday over the raging debate sparked by...

3 hours ago

World

Trump shows no surrender in first post-election rally

Valdosta, United States, Dec 5 – President Donald Trump made clear Saturday he had no intention of relinquishing his baseless claims that last month’s...

4 hours ago

World

EU, Britain attempt breakthrough in Brexit talks

Brussels, Belgium, Dec 6 – The EU and Britain’s chief Brexit negotiators will make a last-ditch bid to break months of deadlock on Sunday,...

4 hours ago

World

Kuwait holds parliamentary election under shadow of virus

Kuwait City, Kuwait, Dec 5 – Kuwaitis hoping for reform went to the polls on Saturday in a parliamentary election overshadowed by Covid-19, with...

14 hours ago

Capital Health

12 succumb to COVID-19 as 735 infections confirmed

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – Twelve more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya Saturday even as 735 infections were detected. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

16 hours ago