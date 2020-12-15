Connect with us

Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at a past press briefing.

Capital Health

COVID-19 kills 11 more in Kenya raising toll to 1,604

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – Eleven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya Tuesday raising fatalities in the country to 1,604.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said there were 527 more recoveries, including 408 on home-based care program. This raised recoveries in the country to 73, 979.

Kagwe also announced 404 new cases of coronavirus detected from 4, 878 samples tested since Monday, in what raised cases in the country to 92,459.

Kenya is gearing up to normalcy with schools set to resume learning in January.

Bars and restaurants are operational under strict public health regulations meant to curb the spread of the virus.

