Governor Mike Sonko at his private office in Upper Hill where he has been operating from after the court barred him from accessing office over graft charges/CFM-FILE

County News

Court blocks Sonko impeachment until a case challenging it is determined

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – The Labour Relations Court has blocked the Nairobi County Assembly from debating the impeachment motion against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko pending a case challenging it.

The order was issued on Tuesday by Justice Nzioka Makau following a suit filed by the Governor.

“It is hereby ordered that conservatory orders be granted in terms of prayers pending hearing of the matter December 3, 2020,” Justice Makau ordered.

The motion to impeach the Governor was fronted by the Assembly’s Minority leader Michael Ogada. It had been scheduled for debate on Thursday this week.

Ogada had stated that 86 Members of the County Assembly had appended their signatures, meeting the signature threshold for instituting the removal of the Governor.

At the center of the Governor’s ouster bid is his refusal to sign the recently passed Nairobi County government, denying NMS monies meant for the implementation of the four transferred functions.

The Governor is also accused of abuse of office, gross misconduct as well lack of physical and mental capability to run county affairs.

This is the second attempt by the MCAs to impeach the Governor after the first attempt failed in March after the court suspended the proceedings pending hearing and determination of the matter after the Governor challenged the process in court.

On Monday, police violently dispersed a meeting convened by the Governor in which some of the MCAs who had signed to impeach him disowned the signatures.

