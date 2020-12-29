Cop freed on Sh200,000 bond after denying sodomy charges, hearing set for April 1

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 29 – A Kisumu-based police officer arraigned in court on Tuesday over sodomy charges has been freed on bond.
Nelson Cheruiyot was charged before Senior Resident Magistrate Fatuma Rashid at Winam Law Courts in Kisumu with defilement contrary to section 8(1) of the sexual offences Act of 2016.
The charge sheet read that on the night of 25th and 26th December, 2020 in Shauri Moyo administration police line in Kisumu Central, he intentionally penetrated a minor aged 15 years.
The accused was also charged with a second count of committing an indecent act with a child.
He was released on a Sh200,000 bond after denying all the charges.
The case was slated for mention on January 21 with the hearing set to take place on April 1, 2021.
The accused who is the official body guard to Kisumu County Commissioner Josephine Ouko was arrested on December 26 after the minor who is a secondary school student reported the matter at Kondele Police Station.
“The minor who is a form one student reported that he was lured by the officer inside his house where the officer reportedly sodomised him,” read part of the police report.
The officer was immediately arrested and locked up at the Kondele Police Station after interrogation as he awaited to be arraigned in court.