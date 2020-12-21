City Hall mandates delayed budget execution in warrant signed by Mutura

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura signed a warrant on Monday authorizing the National Treasury to release money to the county, marking his first assignment after he was sworn into office to act for a period not exceeding sixty days.

Mutura signed the warrant from the county Governor’s office immediately after receiving the County Seal and instruments of power following his inauguration.

The Acting Governor who is also the County Assembly Speaker had, while taking the oath to act as Governor, committed to resolve the Nairobi County government budget stalemate, noting that he was aware of the challenges the County and the staff are undergoing, due to the failure by former Governor Mike Sonko to sign the budget.

Sonko declined to sign the budget so as to deny the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), an entity he ceded four key functions to, monies on grounds that the entity is illegal.

In the budget, the County Assembly had allocated NMS the lion’s share of Sh27.1 billion. City Hall was allocated Sh8.4 billion while the Assembly was set to receive Sh2 billion.

“The fact that I have been sworn in means that things are not working and we must fix them,” stated Mutura.

He appealed for support from County Executive Committees, Chief Officers and Directors for efficient service delivery.

Mutura said he will work with all MCAs, despite the recent impeachment having left the members sharply divided.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He also promised a smooth transition upon completion of his tenure.

“My assumption to this office is temporary but I assure you that within the 60 days am in office I will ensure smooth transition,” stated Mutura.

Mutura’s swearing in ceremony was attended by the leadership of the Nairobi County Assembly, NMS Director General Mohammed Badi, MPs George Aladwa (Makadara) and Jubilee Party’s Nominated MP Maina Kamanda and Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris.