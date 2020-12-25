Christmas rush: Upcountry buses double fares over COVID-19 with 50pc capacity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – Public Service Vehicles doubled fares for passengers traveling upcountry for the Christmas festivities, in what operators blamed on the government-imposed COVID-19 guidelines.

Buses were carrying 50 per cent of their capacity to comply with social distancing regulation.

“We must carry half the capacity and that cost has to be met,” one operator said as hundreds jostled to book seats, “we are also operating during the day because of night curfew that is why we are charging high.”

A spot check by Capital News established that there was low travel demand due to government advise against unnecessary travel, but largely because most people opted to celebrate Christams where they stay to minimise expenditures.

“Transport during this season is quite different because of this COVID-19 pandemic. Fares have gone up, passengers are not many as it’s normally observed during the same period in the previous years,” said Salton Musalia an operator for Mbukinya buses that operate the Western Kenya route.

Patrick Odero of Nyamira Express said “With the night travel ban and the rule on social distancing fares had to shoot up.”

Passengers lamented having to bear the burden of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Fredrick Onyango who was traveling to Kisumu said that Western and Nyanza Regions were the routes most affected, with passengers charged up to Sh3,500 for a one way trip.

“We are used to paying not more than Sh1,500 but currently fares have shot up to 3,500,” he said, “that is why I am traveling alone.”

Kinatwa Sacco which operates the Machakos- Kitui route was charging Sh800 up from Sh500.