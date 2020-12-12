Chiefs to account for the return of students to school: President Kenyatta

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Interior in conjunction with Chiefs to file reports accounting for the return of students to school on January 4.

While addressing the nation on Jamhuri Day celebrations on Saturday, the President said the move is aimed at ensuring that all children report back to school.

The students have been out of schools for close to one year, after learning was suspended in March this year over COVID-19.

“I hereby direct that the Ministry of Interior and the Co-ordination of the National Government shall, through all Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs, account for all children within their jurisdiction of those officers and also ensure that all children report back to school in January 2021,” stated the President.

The President also directed all secondary and primary schools to submit reports to the Ministry of Education, capturing identity, and details of all the students who will not have resumed school.

He said the Ministry of Education should come up with a framework to ensure students who wouldn’t be able to resume school due to pregnancy are catered for.

“I also direct that the Ministry of Education shall receive reports from all Primary and Secondary schools in Kenya on the identity and details of any child who have not reported to school, and re-issue and publicize the Education Policy on School Re-entry so as to facilitate the re-admission of all those who may not be able to report back due to pregnancy,” added the President.

A school calendar recently released by the Ministry of Education stated that all schools including those offering international curricula will also open fully in January.

The calendar shows that Term II will last 11 weeks after which students will break on March 19, for a one week holiday.

Grade Four CBC learners will transit to Grade V in July next year while Grade IV and incoming Form I (Class 8 graduates) will stay at home as other learners complete their Term Three until July.

Term III will start on May 10, 2021 and run until July 16, 2021when the learners will break for a week before proceeding to the next academic year set to begin on July 26, 2021.

Following a reduced holiday period in the 2021 academic year, students will enjoy a long 7-weeks holiday after the 2022 academic year, which will run from March 5, 2022, to April 24, 2022.