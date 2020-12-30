Connect with us

Chebukati maintained the commission is keen on ascertaining the authenticity of the over 4.4 million BBI signatures which were presented to the poll agency by the BBI Secretariat/CFM - Moses Muoki

BBI

Chebukati says IEBC to set own BBI referendum timelines

While appearing non-committal on working with the timeliness which were issued by the BBI Secretariat, Chebukati has said the commission will be working at its own pace to ensure the process is devoid of any glitches.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday said it will set its own timeliness for the Building Bridges Initiative referendum upon the completion of the signature verification exercise set to commence on Thursday.

While appearing non-committal on working with the timeliness which were issued by the BBI Secretariat, the commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has said the commission will be working at its own pace to ensure the process is devoid of any glitches.

He maintained the commission is keen on ascertaining the authenticity of the over 4.4 million BBI signatures which were presented to the poll agency by the BBI Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Chebukati who spoke during the induction of 400 signature verification clerks at the Bomas of Kenya said no impeached leader will be cleared to contest for elective office insisting that the commission will strictly follow the law in clearing candidates for any by-election.

Chebukati who weighed in on the candidature of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu who has since declared interest in the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election said leaders who have violated provisions on integrity stand no chance of getting cleared.

He was categorical that the Commission will be working with other relevant government agencies to ensure that leaders who have questionable integrity do not get to seek for elective posts.

Chebukati’s remarks came a day after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission said it would write adverse opinions to the poll agency, effectively advising it not to clear impeached leaders for elective positions.

