Chebukati maintains BBI signature verification subject to availability of funds

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Thursday said the commission will seek a referendum budget from the National Treasury before undertaking verification of signatures collected in support of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). 

Chebukati, who spoke after receiving signature forms collected by the BBI Steering Committee , said that the electoral commission has already constituted a team that will undertake the verification exercise. 

“We have received sample signatures, as a commission our work starts here, after receiving the sign including soft copies, we shall proceed and request a budget as soon as we get budget and exchequer, “ the Commission chair said.

“We have a referendum committee which will undertake the process,  of course we shall not proceed until we get the budget from the Treasury,” he added.

The IEBC Chairperson assured that his team will provide periodic updates on the progress of the BBI process further cautioning Kenyans against speculating on unverified claims and reports on BBI.

“We shall alert you on the process,  so stop speculating on what is and what is not happening. The information shall be available to you,” he said.

He noted that every process done by the commission will be done in compliance with the Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols to safeguard against the spread of the virus. 

The BBI National Secretariat led by National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohammed and his co-chair Dennis Waweru presented 4.4 million signatures collected during the BBI promotion drive.

The law requires at least 1 million signatures of registered voters to be collected before commission can forward the referendum Bill to the 47 County Assemblies for approval.

It then will require approval by at least 24 County Assemblies and thereafter a resolution by both Houses of Parliament in its favour before the Commission holds a referendum through which the Kenyans can vote either for or against the proposes amendment.

