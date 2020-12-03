CDC Warns Americans Against Travelling to Tanzania COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3 – The Center for Disease Control has warned American citizens against travelling to Tanzania over increased COVID-19 infections which largely remains unreported.

The institution has categorised Tanzania at COVID-19 level 4.

“Travelers should avoid all travel to Tanzania. If you must travel, talk to your doctor ahead of travel, especially if you are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” CDC said.

CDC, through a statement further asked those traveling to the East African country to constantly wear a mask and keep six feet distance from people in addition to observing utmost hygiene.

“Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol), Avoid contact with anyone who is sick, Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth and do not travel if you are sick,” the statement issued Thursday added.

The CDC warned that any person who may test positive for the disease while in Tanzania may not be allowed back to the United States of America until the completion of a mandatory isolation period.

“If you are exposed to someone with COVID-19 during travel, you might be quarantined and not be permitted to return to the United States until your quarantine is lifted,” CDC pointed out.

The John Pombe Magufuli-led government has maintained that the East African nation is free of the virus which has claimed 1.5 million lives globally and infected more than 64 million people.

He also urged citizens not to put on masks and thanked them for their prayers and faith which he said had saved them from the pandemic.

Three months after the virus outbreak in the country, Tanzanian government lifted the COVID-19 containment measures and it even stopped issuing regular updates on the status of the virus in the country.

He accused the national labaratory of giving fake results citing an incident where he had sent samples of various animals and fruits to the lab only for the results to turn positive.

President Magufuli noted that the country had succesfully managed the disease and ordered the reopening of schools, bars, places of worship and resumption of other activities.

Over the COVID-19 period, Tanzanians re- elected Magufuli for a second term.