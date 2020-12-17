CBK lifts waiver on mobile money for transactions under Sh1,000

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17- The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has lifted a waiver on mobile money fees for transactions under Sh1,000 January next year.

The waiver was part of COVID-19 emergency mitigation measures when the Central Bank of Kenya encouraged the use of mobile money.

In a statement, the CBK said the volume of transactions below Sh1,000 increased by 114 percent, while 2.8 million additional customers started using mobile money.

The CBK however, said there will be no charge for person-to-person transfers of up to Sh100 to any customer and network.

Further, there will be no charges for transfers between mobile money wallets and bank accounts.

“To facilitate the integration of Savings and Credit Societies (SACCOs) with the mobile money ecosystem, SACCOs regulated by the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority(SASRA) may levy a charge for transfers between SACCO accounts and mobile money wallets,” a CBK statement issued on Thursday states.

CBK said it “will continue to monitor developments in the payments ecosystem and take any necessary actions.”