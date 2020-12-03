C.African court rejects ex-president Bozize’s election bid

Bangui, Central African Republic, Dec 3 – The Central African Republic’s top court on Thursday rejected ex-president Francois Bozize’s candidacy in forthcoming elections because he is being sought for alleged murder and torture and is under UN sanctions.

The ruling was handed down by the Constitutional Court, which also rejected three other candidacies for the December 27 vote.

Bozize, whose overthrow in 2013 marked the start of CAR’s descent into conflict, has been seen as the only major rival to incumbent Faustin-Archange Touadera.