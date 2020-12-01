Biden commits to work with Kenya during call with president Kenyatta

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1- US President-elect Joe Biden has committed to working closely with Kenya, in tackling the threat of regional security and instability, when he takes over from incumbent President Trump next month.

He made the assurance during a call with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who had called to offer his congratulatory message following his recent victory.

“The president-elect offered his gratitude for President Kenyatta’s congratulations and expressed his appreciation for the strong and lasting ties between our two countries,” the Biden-Harris transition team said on Tuesday.

Further, the President-elect also offered to collaborate with Kenya in addressing the threat of climate change and supporting refugees and their host communities.

Kenya is a host to the largest refugee community from Somalia and South Sudan.

With increased instability in the region, Kenya continues to receive thousands of refugees, particularly from Somalia which is yet to gain stability.

But even as Biden prepares to take over, Trump has maintained that there were massive irregularities during voting, vowing to fight to the end in what has thrown the transition team into confusion.