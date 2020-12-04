Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at the BBI Secretariat on December 4, 2020 when he received the signatures collected from Kenyans.

BBI

BBI gets 5.2 million signatures from Kenyans

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3 – 5.2 million Kenyans had signed for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) by Friday morning, the Secretariat said.

The Secretariat headed by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and former Dagoreti South MP Dennis Waweru said they hope to get 10 million signatures.

“We have collected 5.2 million signatures by this (Friday) morning. These signatures  will be processed within 3 days and a form will be presented to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for validation,” Waweru said.

Waweru and Junet said they are confident that the referendum process will be smooth.

“We don’t expect challenges  with the IEBC since they has earlier engaged the commission on the format that they will use to present the signatures for verification,” Waweru said, adding that they expect IEBC to validate them within two weeks.

Nyanza and Central region produced the highest number of signatures.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga described the collection of signatures as a success, “this shows that there is approval from Kenyans for this process.”

He said he hopes that the electoral agency will move with speed in the validation of the signatures.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Postponed Tokyo Olympics to cost extra $2.4 billion: organisers

Tokyo, Japan, Dec 4 – The coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Olympics will cost at least an extra $2.4 billion, organisers said Friday, with the unprecedented postponement...

6 mins ago

Capital Health

UK drugs regulator defends fast pace of vaccine approval

London, United Kingdom, Dec 4 – Britain’s medicines regulator insisted Friday its world-first approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine met all safety standards, after...

20 mins ago

BBI

Ruto TV interview: BBI referendum can be held with 2022 elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 4 – Deputy President William Ruto has defended his controversial position on the Building Bridges Iniative (BBI) referendum, which he says,...

3 hours ago

World

Pacific Islands Forum to hold virtual climate summit

Wellington, New Zealand, Dec 4 – Pacific island leaders will hold a virtual summit next week to demand urgent worldwide action on climate change...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Hackers targeting Covid-19 vaccine supply chain, IBM warns

New York, United States, Dec 4 – With multiple vaccines close to becoming available in a world gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, manufacturers have...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Cannabis still illegal in Kenya despite new WHO action: NACADA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – The National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has warned that Cannabis is still illegal...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Former US presidents, Biden ready to publicly receive Covid-19 vaccine

Washington, United States, Dec 3 – Former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton as well as President-elect Joe Biden are...

4 hours ago

Africa

Ghana heads for two-horse presidential vote

Accra, Ghana, Dec 3 – Ghanaians will go to the polls on Monday in a heated contest that will revive old rivalries between incumbent...

5 hours ago