BBI gets 5.2 million signatures from Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3 – 5.2 million Kenyans had signed for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) by Friday morning, the Secretariat said.

The Secretariat headed by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and former Dagoreti South MP Dennis Waweru said they hope to get 10 million signatures.

“We have collected 5.2 million signatures by this (Friday) morning. These signatures will be processed within 3 days and a form will be presented to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for validation,” Waweru said.

Waweru and Junet said they are confident that the referendum process will be smooth.

“We don’t expect challenges with the IEBC since they has earlier engaged the commission on the format that they will use to present the signatures for verification,” Waweru said, adding that they expect IEBC to validate them within two weeks.

Nyanza and Central region produced the highest number of signatures.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga described the collection of signatures as a success, “this shows that there is approval from Kenyans for this process.”

He said he hopes that the electoral agency will move with speed in the validation of the signatures.