Aukot disputes Miguna’s City Hall candidacy on Thirdway Alliance ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 28 – Embattled Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot has disputed the party’s endorsement of exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna as the candidate for the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

Aukot, whose is involved in a legal battle in efforts to retain his seat after the party’s governing council expelled him, termed Miguna’s endorsement as fake and a move engineered by rent-seekers within the party.

He said that the party never discussed his candidature as an agenda further saying that few individuals within the party are misleading the exiled lawyer who is seeking to replace impeached Governor Mike Sonko. Kenyans, don't be misled by rent seekers and merchants in our party. While I would love to have the NRM General @MigunaMiguna as our candidate, the party under my leadership never even discussed his candidature as an agenda. This is the work of rent seekers! pic.twitter.com/5TB3jf2rpt— #PunguzaMizigoKenya (@EAukot) December 28, 2020

Aukot was ousted by the Party in September due to what the National Executive Committee termed as financial impropriety, lack of civility, and transparency to party members, and failure to attend disciplinary hearings.

“Dr. Aukot has been expelled from the party and dismissed from the office of the Thirdway Alliance party leader. The party’s National Executive Committee unequivocally confirms that our members made the decision without any malice,bias or hatred,” Fredrick Okango, the party’s Secretary-General, said at the time.

While endorsing Miguna, the Party’s National Chairperson Miruru Waweru, through a statement to newsrooms, noted that Miguna shares the party’s belief that Nairobi cannot be entrusted to the hands of cartels and criminal enterprises.

The party which presented a power of attorney authorization to the IEBC to act on Miguna’s behalf, added that his candidature reflects the virtues he has fought for including integrity, visionary and transformative leadership and development

“It is a chance to correct one of the greatest political mistakes of our generation, Nairobi deserves leadership devoid of ineptitude, unbridled, lust and gluttony for public resources which has defined it for the last eight years,” the party said.

“As is his trademark, Dr Miguna’s candidature is not separate from the virtues that he has fought for and which remain the defining hallmark of his public and private life,” Miruru added.