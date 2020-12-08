Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Dr. Stephen Mogusu who succumbed to COVID-19 on December 7, 2020.

Capital Health

Another doctor succumbs to COVID-19 in Kenya after months of sacrifice to save lives

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – “Please save yourselves.” Those were among the last words of a 28-year-old doctor as he struggled to breathe his last after weeks of battling the COVID-19 disease.

Stephen Mogusu lost his battle with the disease on Monday, according to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU).

The union said the doctor is among hundreds who were deployed to counties to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) program and had not received his salary for the last 5 months.

“At the time of his death he had not received his salary for 5 months, had no insurance and his young family left with no compensation.Too steep a price for Patriotism,” the union tweeted, in announcing the death that raised to more than 20 the number of doctors who have succumbed to the virus since March.

The number shoots up if you add the nurses and clinical officers who have also succumbed.

Dr. Mogusu was attached to Machakos County where he fell ill and was taken to a hospital in Komarocks because hospitals in the county had no available bed.

When his condition deteriorated, he was moved to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital where he succumbed to the virus.

He is said to have accumulated more than Sh1.5 million in hospital bills which is now left for his family and friends to mobilise before he is buried.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The union had called for a doctors’ strike which was suspended on Monday to pave way for talks with the government even as nurses and clinical officers downed tools over lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and insurance.

This might strain on going talks between doctors and the government, even as the authorities rush against time to address similar concerns by nurses and clinical officers, who have since resumed an industrial action.

They want Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear, a comprehensive insurance cover and a salary review.

The country has lost more than 30 doctors since March when the first case of COVID-19 was reported.

The country has however shown signs of improvement after weeks of worrying surge.

For example, the country had 199 Monday new infections out of 2,416 samples tested across the country.

For three consecutive weeks in November, more than 1,000 cases were recorded daily, with over 20 deaths.

But since the beginning of December, cases have slowed down.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

In US, vaccine operation soon to be put to the test

Washington, United States, Dec 8 – Trucks and cargo planes are at the ready to distribute millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine across the...

17 mins ago

World

US targets more Chinese officials, moves to welcome Hong Kong residents

Washington, United States, Dec 8- The United States on Monday imposed new sanctions on Chinese officials over the clampdown on Hong Kong and took...

24 mins ago

World

#Covid19, #BlackLivesMatter top Twitter themes in 2020

Washington, United States, Dec 8- The coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement topped the list of conversation topics on Twitter in a...

29 mins ago

Africa

C. African town finds Muslim-Christian peace after years of war

Bambari, Central African Republic, Dec 8 – In the crowded alleys of Bambari’s Kidjigira market, customers of all faiths brush together as steam rises...

41 mins ago

Africa

Drones, wars, genocide: Tainted legacy of Nobel Peace laureates

Oslo, Norway, Dec 8 – A “champion of peace” doesn’t normally threaten to show no mercy before carrying out an attack that sparks a...

46 mins ago

Capital Health

Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating

Los Angeles, United States, Dec 8 – An overwhelming majority of California’s residents went into lockdown Monday, putting 33 million people under stay-at-home orders...

58 mins ago

World

Johnson heads to Brussels as time runs out for Brexit deal

Brussels, Belgium, Dec 7 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will head to Brussels in the coming days in a bid to save the...

7 hours ago

World

Abu Dhabi royal family member buys half of Israeli football club

Jerusalem, ZZZ, Dec 7 – A member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family on Monday bought half of Beitar Jerusalem, a top Israeli football team...

11 hours ago