Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (centre) signs a return to work formula with officials from the doctors and nurses' union marking the end of the strike by healthcare workers which had paralysed services in hospitals.

Capital Health

Another Doctor succumbs to COVID-19 a day after medics called off strike

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25- A doctor succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya, a day after the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) called off the their strike.

The union said Dr. Andrew Machua Njuguna, a dentist lost his battle with coronavirus after a month of hospitalisation, raising to 14 the number of doctors who have died of the virus so far.

“The medical profession has lost a brilliant dentist after a month of battling COVID-19. Dr. Andrew Machua Njuguna was a vibrant member of the Kenya Dentists Association. Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and dental fraternity. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the union tweeted.

Kenyan doctors called off a nationwide strike Thursday, after signing a deal with the government.

The return-to-work formula was signed between the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union and Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on the implementation of their grievances.

The doctors had downed tools on Monday to protest the lack of adequate Personal Protective Equipment in hospitals, medical insurance among other concerns.

Nurses and Clinical Officers were yet to call off their strike.

“I am happy that we were able to sit and agree to have our healthcare workers return to work,” Kagwe said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary-General Chibanzi Mwachonda said some of the issues such as safety of the doctors who require adequate and standard Person Protective Equipment had been addressed.

“The strike by KMPDU has been called off and we shall continue further engagements to follow up on all other matters that we raised on the strike notice and it is my hope that we shall all come together to resolve those matters,” he said.

He said that with engagements still on, other grievances will be resolved in January 2021 and called on their members to go back and deliver services to patients.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Leaders say Nyagarama left an indelible mark in devolution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec  25 – Council of Governors (CoG) Chairman Wyclifee Oparanya mourned  Nyamira Governor the late John Nyagarama as soft-spoken man who left...

10 mins ago

Headlines

Nanyuki trains increased due to Christmas rush

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25-The Kenya Railways has adjusted its train schedule to Nanyuki, with additional trains to cater for the high demand on Christmas....

2 hours ago

Kenya

New Judiciary guidelines on e-services to avert a crisis when systems fail

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – The Judiciary has issued new guidelines on e-filling of cases in all courts, in a what it said will...

4 hours ago

County News

Christmas rush: Upcountry buses double fares over COVID-19 with 50pc capacity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – Public Service Vehicles doubled fares for passengers traveling upcountry for the Christmas festivities, in what operators blamed on the...

4 hours ago

World

EU and Britain seal post-Brexit trade deal

Brussels, Belgium, Dec 24 – Britain and the European Union struck a trade deal Thursday after 10 months of intense negotiation allowed them to...

6 hours ago

World

World readies for lockdown Christmas

Vatican City, Vatican City State, Dec 24 – Coronavirus misery hung over Christmas preparations worldwide on Thursday, with countless millions forced to cancel plans...

11 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya records 236 COVID-cases as 4 succumb

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24-The Ministry of Health on Thursday recorded 236 new COVID-19 infections raising the country’s caseload to 95,431. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Nyagarama hailed as a peacemaker as Odinga roots for BBI to promote unity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24- Nyamira Governor, the late John Nyagarama was hailed as a peacemaker during his State funeral burial Thursday. His funeral was...

20 hours ago