Another Doctor succumbs to COVID-19 a day after medics called off strike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25- A doctor succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya, a day after the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) called off the their strike.

The union said Dr. Andrew Machua Njuguna, a dentist lost his battle with coronavirus after a month of hospitalisation, raising to 14 the number of doctors who have died of the virus so far.

“The medical profession has lost a brilliant dentist after a month of battling COVID-19. Dr. Andrew Machua Njuguna was a vibrant member of the Kenya Dentists Association. Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and dental fraternity. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the union tweeted.

Kenyan doctors called off a nationwide strike Thursday, after signing a deal with the government.

The return-to-work formula was signed between the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union and Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on the implementation of their grievances.

The doctors had downed tools on Monday to protest the lack of adequate Personal Protective Equipment in hospitals, medical insurance among other concerns.

Nurses and Clinical Officers were yet to call off their strike.

“I am happy that we were able to sit and agree to have our healthcare workers return to work,” Kagwe said.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary-General Chibanzi Mwachonda said some of the issues such as safety of the doctors who require adequate and standard Person Protective Equipment had been addressed.

“The strike by KMPDU has been called off and we shall continue further engagements to follow up on all other matters that we raised on the strike notice and it is my hope that we shall all come together to resolve those matters,” he said.

He said that with engagements still on, other grievances will be resolved in January 2021 and called on their members to go back and deliver services to patients.