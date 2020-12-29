Connect with us

Governor Amos Nyaribo displays his inauguration certificate at Nyamira Primary School/CFM

Amos Nyaribo takes charge as Nyamira Governor, to serve until August 2022

Upon taking oath, Nyaribo was handed the certificate of inauguration by Lady Justice Maina and consequently the instruments of power by Nyamira County Secretary James Ntabo.

NYAMIRA, Kenya, Dec 29 – Nyamira Deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo was on Tuesday sworn in as the county’s Governor replacing John Nyagarama died on December 18.

The swearing in ceremony was presided over by Nyamira High court Judge Esther Maina.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Council of Governors Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi were among leaders who attended the inauguration ceremony held at Nyamira Primary School.

Nyaribo becomes the county’s second Governor after the passing on of Nyagarama with whom they were elected on a joint ticket for a second term in August 2017.

He succumbed to coronavirus-related complications at the age of 74.

Nyaribo had a frosty working relationship with the late Governor Nyagarama with the two often facing off in court battles.

Nyariba (left) was elected alongside the late Nyagarama (right), who lost the battle to COVID-19 aged 74, in 2013 polls and later won their re-election in 2017/FILE

The Deputy Governor accused his boss, on several occasions, of reneging pre-election pacts.

Nyaribo had also been vocal in demanding to have the staff audit report implemented saying the county was losing millions of shillings to ghost workers.

The Deputy Governor had also raised concern over disobedience by junior officers who once deflated Nyaribo’s car forcing him to ride on a motorbike to his home from the County Headquarters.

Nyaribo will serve for the remainder of the term until August 2022.

