Nairobi Deputy Governor Benson Mutura and NMS Director-General flags off a lorry with foodstuffs for distribution in informal settlements.

Kenya

Acting Nairobi Governor Mutura and NMS boss badi in joint food distribution venture

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi on Tuesday flagged off tonnes of foodstuffs to be distributed to informal settlements ahead of Christmas festivities.

The two flagged off a consignment of 5,000 bales of wheat flour and 5,000 bales of maize flour donated by Kifaru company, a donation targeting the needy who will be identified through a collaboration with churches and mosques.

Noting the negative effect that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on many livelihoods, the two leaders urged Kenyans to share what they have with the less privileged in society.

“This year has been very challenging because of the pandemic, we have so many families who are in need of food, we appeal to well-wishers to come on board so that we can feed those in need,” Mutura said.

Badi said “Our doors are open for those wishing to support, as you know Nairobi has a huge population of needy people.”

Mutura urged residents to be cautious during the fesrtivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I urge you to take extra precautions because COVID-19 is real,” said Mutura.

Badi reiterated the need to take extra precautions as a personal responsibility saying authorities will never be everywhere to police people.

“Stay safe. If possible, avoid traveling. Traveling will be spreading the virus for those who are infected,” said Badi.

