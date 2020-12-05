Connect with us

Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

5-month-old infant among 207 newly reported COVID-19 cases

Nairobi accounted for 93 of the cases reported followed by Bungoma (16) Uasin Gishu (14), Mombasa (11), Kiambu (11) and Nakuru (11).

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 31 – A five-month-old infant was among the 207 newly recorded COVID-19 cases reported from 4,988 samples were screened within 24 hours lapsing on Thursday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement sent to newsrooms noted that three more coronavirus-linked deaths were recorded raising the country’s death toll to 1,670.

Kagwe said 662 patients were hospitalized countrywide and an additional 3,024 were under home-based and isolation care.

Twenty-eight patients were reported to be under Intensive Care Unit, fourteen of whom were on ventilatory support and thirteen on supplemental oxygen. One patient was reported to be under observation.

Other serious none-ICU cases included 22 patients on supplementary oxygen, 21 of whom were general wards and one who is in the High Dependency Unit.

The country’s recovery toll rose to 78,737 after 262 more patients recovered from the virus including 24 who were discharged from various hospitals countrywide.

Nairobi accounted for 93 of the cases reported followed by Bungoma (16) Uasin Gishu (14), Mombasa (11), Kiambu (11) and Nakuru (11).

Homa Bay reported eight cases while Kajiado, Busia, Makueni documented five cases each.

In this article:
