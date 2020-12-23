427 COVID-19 cases recorded as 286 patients recover

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23- The Ministry of Health has announced 427 new COVID-19 cases, after testing 7,593 samples across the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases raised the caseload in the country to 95,105.

“The cumulative tests are now 1,021, 88,” the Cabinet Secretary said in a statement.

He also announced that 286 more patients had recovered from the disease raising the number of recoveries to 76, 508.

One patient succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, raising cumulative fatalities in the country to 1,648.

He said 789 patients were admitted to various health facilities countrywide while 3,705 were on home-based isolation and care.

Kagwe has urged Kenyans to exercise caution, particularly during the Christmas and New Year festivities, while warning against unnecessary travels to curb the spread of the disease.