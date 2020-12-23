Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at a past press briefing.

Capital Health

427 COVID-19 cases recorded as 286 patients recover

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23- The Ministry of Health has announced 427 new COVID-19 cases, after testing 7,593 samples across the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases raised the caseload in the country to 95,105.

“The cumulative tests are now 1,021, 88,” the Cabinet Secretary said in a statement.

He also announced that 286 more patients had recovered from the disease raising the number of recoveries to 76, 508.

One patient succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, raising cumulative fatalities in the country to 1,648.

He said 789 patients were admitted to various health facilities countrywide while 3,705 were on home-based isolation and care.

Kagwe has urged Kenyans to exercise caution, particularly during the Christmas and New Year festivities, while warning against unnecessary travels to curb the spread of the disease.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Politics

President Kenyatta signs law reversing tax cushions

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23—President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday signed into law the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2020 which was passed by Members of the...

42 mins ago

Capital Health

Health workers says won’t be intimidated by Kagwe threats to end strike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Health workers have vowed to remain on strike, saying they will not be intimidated by from the Council of...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Railways scales down Nairobi commuter service during festive season

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23-The Kenya Railways has announced the scaling down of Nairobi Commuter Rail services during the festive season due to low demand....

4 hours ago

Kenya

Al-Shabaab claims beheading of local chief in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23 – The Al-Shabaab militant group abducted and beheaded the chief of a clutch of villages in northeastern Kenya near the border with...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

US purchases additional 100m doses of Pfizer vaccine

Washington, United States, Dec 23 – The US has purchased an additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19, with the shots...

4 hours ago

World

Trump rejects Covid relief bill, calling it ‘a disgrace’

Washington, United States, Dec 23 – President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected a massive Covid economic relief package passed by Congress, branding it “a...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Tough times for Kenyans as National Assembly approves reversal of Key Tax Rates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Kenyans will face tough times from January following the reversal of tax rates that were reduced as part of...

10 hours ago

County News

Acting Nairobi Governor Mutura and NMS boss Badi in joint food distribution venture

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi on Tuesday flagged off tonnes of...

10 hours ago