424 COVID-19 Patients recover as 10 succumb

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16- The Ministry of Health said Wednesday 424 more patients had been cleared of the COVID-19 virus as 10 others succumbed.

Those cleared include 303 on the home-based, raising recoveries in the country to 74,403.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the disease had also claimed 10 more lives, raising the cumulative fatalities in the country to 1, 614.

He also announced 394 more additional infectios raising cases in the country so far to 92,853 cases.

The new cases were recorded from a sample size of 5,752 tested across the country.

“The youngest is a two-year-old, while the oldest is 93,” the CS said in a statement.

He said 46 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 on ventilatory support, and 16 on supplemental oxygen.