Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi. /FILE/MOH

Capital Health

366 COVID-19 cases, single virus-linked death reported in 24 hours

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 –The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 366 new COVID-19 cases from 4,205 samples tested within 24 hours with a single virus-related fatality registered raising the Kenya’s death toll to 1,587.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported the recovery of 432 patients from the disease including 387 from the home-based care and forty-five discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries to 73,028.

He reported active 967 COVID-19 admissions in various health facilities countrywide with 6,583 others recuperating under home-based care.

Forty-eight patients were reported to be in Intensive Care Unit, twenty-eight of whom were on ventilatory support. Eighteen others were on supplemental oxygen.

Another forty patients, thirty-nine of whom were in general wards, were also on supplementary oxygen.

Nine patients were admitted in the High Dependency Unit.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Somaliland leader arrives in Nairobi for Monday talks with President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 –President of Somaliland, Musa Bihi Abdi arrived in the country on Sunday ahead of talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta on...

3 hours ago

County News

IEBC announces end of by-election campaigns ahead of Tuesday contests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 –The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cautioned candidates and political parties participating in five by-elections slated for Tuesday...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Non-essential shops, schools to close in Germany: Merkel

Berlin, Germany, Dec 13 – Shops selling non-essential goods, hair-salons and schools in Germany will close from Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, to halt an...

5 hours ago

Africa

2,970 stateless Shona and Rwandese conferred Kenyan citizenship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday conferred Kenyan citizenship to 1,670 Shona and 1,300 Rwandese people who have been stateless...

6 hours ago

County News

Police pursue Kirinyaga sex predator preying on his teen daughters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Police in Kirinyaga are hunting down a father suspected of preying on his own daughters. The man who is...

8 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta mourns Bishop David Nguli Kalua

NAIROBI, 13th December 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of Bishop David Nguli...

9 hours ago

Africa

Four stabbed and one shot after pro-Trump rallies

Washington, United States, Dec 13 – Four people were stabbed and one shot as rallies backing President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud led to...

9 hours ago

World

EU urges China to free those detained for reporting after Bloomberg employee held

Beijing, China, Dec 13 – The European Union has urged China to release all journalists and citizens held in connection with their reporting, following...

10 hours ago