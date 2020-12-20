349 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in 24 hours

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 349 new COVID-19 cases from 5,025 tested samples that were analyzed in the last 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement sent newsrooms, said that Nairobi at 156. Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Meru recorded 34, 30 and 27 respectively.

“Distribution of cases by counties is as follows, Nairobi 156, Nyeri 34, Kirinyaga 30, Meru 27, Uasin Gishu 25, Mombasa 17, Kiambu 15, Busia 1, Nandi 7, Murang’a 6, Nyandarua 4, Machakos 3, Garissa 2, Kisii 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Tharaka Nithi 1, Turkana 1, Kajiado 1, Nakuru1, Embu 1 and Laikipia 1,” said Kagwe.

The cases reported included 334 Kenyans and 15 foreigners with the youngest being an 11-month-old infant and the oldest 98 years.

Six patients also succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,639.

Another 176 patients also recovered from the disease with 155 being from home-based care and 21 discharged from various hospitals.

Kagwe further said that there were 831 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 5,834 on home-base isolation.

“52 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are in ventilatory support, and 24 on supplemental oxygen while 3 are on observation,” his statement read.

“Another 28 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 23 are in the general wards, 5 are in High Dependency Unit (HDU),” he elaborated.