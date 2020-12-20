Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The cases reported included 334 Kenyans and 15 foreigners with the youngest being an 11-month-old infant and the oldest 98 years/FILE/NMS

Capital Health

349 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in 24 hours

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 349 new COVID-19 cases from 5,025 tested samples that were analyzed in the last 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement sent newsrooms, said that Nairobi at 156. Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Meru recorded 34, 30 and 27 respectively.

“Distribution of cases by counties is as follows, Nairobi 156, Nyeri 34, Kirinyaga 30, Meru 27, Uasin Gishu 25, Mombasa 17, Kiambu 15, Busia 1, Nandi 7, Murang’a 6, Nyandarua 4, Machakos 3, Garissa 2, Kisii 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Tharaka Nithi 1, Turkana 1, Kajiado 1, Nakuru1, Embu 1 and Laikipia 1,” said Kagwe.

The cases reported included 334 Kenyans and 15 foreigners with the youngest being an 11-month-old infant and the oldest 98 years.

Six patients also succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,639.

Another 176 patients also recovered from the disease with 155 being from home-based care and 21 discharged from various hospitals.

Kagwe further said that there were 831 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 5,834 on home-base isolation.

“52 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are in ventilatory support, and 24 on supplemental oxygen while 3 are on observation,” his statement read.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Another 28 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 23 are in the general wards, 5 are in High Dependency Unit (HDU),” he elaborated.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US lawmakers near a vote on virus relief plan

Washington, United States, Dec 20 – US lawmakers appeared on track Sunday to pass a roughly $900 billion Covid-19 relief package for millions of...

1 hour ago

Africa

President Uhuru Kenyatta attends IGAD Summit in Djibouti

DJIBOUTI, Dec 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday joined other regional leaders for the 38th Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Assembly of Heads of State...

5 hours ago

Africa

Google shines spotlight on Sudan, last male northern white rhino, in a Doodle

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – Google on Sunday celebrated Sudan, the last surviving male northern rhino who died two years ago at the age...

9 hours ago

BBI

Multi-choice referendum not complex, don’t underrate Kenyans: DP Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims by leaders that a multi-choice question referendum was a complex process for...

10 hours ago

County News

Miguna, Sonko’s rejected DG nominee, declares interest in city mini-poll from exile

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has announced that he will contest in the mid-February Nairobi gubernatorial by-election following the impeachment...

11 hours ago

Capital Health

390 COVID-19 cases reported from 6,277 tested samples as 4 more succumb

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 — The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 390 COVID-19 from 6,277 tested samples tested within a period of 24...

1 day ago

World

US planning to close last consulates in Russia

Washington, United States, Dec 19 – Donald Trump’s outgoing administration is planning to close the two remaining US consulates in Russia, the State Department...

1 day ago

Africa

C.Africa govt accuses ex-president Bozize of attempting coup

Bangui, Central African Republic, Dec 19 – The government of Central African Republic accused former president Francois Bozize of an “attempted coup” in a statement...

1 day ago