2,970 stateless Shona and Rwandese conferred Kenyan citizenship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday conferred Kenyan citizenship to 1,670 Shona and 1,300 Rwandese people who have been stateless in Kenya since 1930.

The two communities will now be recognized among Kenyan tribes and receive services requiring national identify cards as a prerequisite.

The Shona community hails from Zimbabwe, most of them having arrived in Kenya as missionaries.

Twenty representatives from both communities received registration certificates from the President during the Jamhuri Day celebrations held on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Shona community members live in Kiambu County where they first settled when they arrived in Kenya.

Some of the community members have intermarried with locals mostly from the Kikuyu community.

Their quest for citizenship has lasted for years.

In 2016, the President conferred citizenship to the Makonde Community in a similar exercise, after decades of being stateless.

The President issued a directive declaring them as the 43rd community in Kenya.

During the celebration, President Kenyatta also awarded State commendations to outstanding Kenyans.

Among those feted were Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces Gen. Robert Kibochi who received the Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH) award for selfless service and devotion to the nation.

Athlete Catherine Ndereba got the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS) award for achievements in sports.

Kenyatta National Hospital nurse Alice Njeri Mwaura was awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) for selfless and dedicated service to the nation in the fight against COVID-19.

