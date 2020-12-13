Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Twenty representatives from both communities received registration certificates from the President during the Jamhuri Day celebrations held on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi/PSCU

Africa

2,970 stateless Shona and Rwandese conferred Kenyan citizenship

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday conferred Kenyan citizenship to 1,670 Shona and 1,300 Rwandese people who have been stateless in Kenya since 1930.

The two communities will now be recognized among Kenyan tribes and receive services requiring national identify cards as a prerequisite.

The Shona community hails from Zimbabwe, most of them having arrived in Kenya as missionaries.

Twenty representatives from both communities received registration certificates from the President during the Jamhuri Day celebrations held on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Shona community members live in Kiambu County where they first settled when they arrived in Kenya.

Some of the community members have intermarried with locals mostly from the Kikuyu community.

Their quest for citizenship has lasted for years.

In 2016, the President conferred citizenship to the Makonde Community in a similar exercise, after decades of being stateless.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The President issued a directive declaring them as the 43rd community in Kenya.

During the celebration, President Kenyatta also awarded State commendations to outstanding Kenyans.

Among those feted were Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces Gen. Robert Kibochi who received the Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH) award for selfless service and devotion to the nation.

Athlete Catherine Ndereba got the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS) award for achievements in sports.

Kenyatta National Hospital nurse Alice Njeri Mwaura was awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) for selfless and dedicated service to the nation in the fight against COVID-19.

The Head of State also conferred Kenyan citizenship to several Shona and Banyarwanda people who migrated into the country and got assimilated over the decades.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Police pursue Kirinyaga sex predator preying on his teen daughters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – Police in Kirinyaga are hunting down a father suspected of preying on his own daughters. The man who is...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta mourns Bishop David Nguli Kalua

NAIROBI, 13th December 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of Bishop David Nguli...

3 hours ago

Africa

Four stabbed and one shot after pro-Trump rallies

Washington, United States, Dec 13 – Four people were stabbed and one shot as rallies backing President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud led to...

4 hours ago

World

EU urges China to free those detained for reporting after Bloomberg employee held

Beijing, China, Dec 13 – The European Union has urged China to release all journalists and citizens held in connection with their reporting, following...

4 hours ago

County News

Suspected ivory trafficker arrested in Migori, 54kg elephant tusks cache seized

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 13 – The Police Service in Migori is holding a suspect who was arrested on Saturday evening ferrying elephant tusks weighing...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Pfizer Covid vaccine will reach hospitals across US on Monday

Washington, United States, Dec 13 – The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will reach hospitals and other sites across the United States by Monday morning, a...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Biometric systems firm Smart Applications partners with rural hospitals to enhance efficiency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – ICT solutions provider, Smart Applications International has launched the second phase of partnership with Rural Private Hospitals Association of Kenya...

6 hours ago

World

French law on filming police triggers third weekend of protests

Paris, France, Dec 13 – Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets in France Saturday for a third consecutive weekend of demonstrations...

6 hours ago