2 more succumb in kenya even as COVID-19 slows

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26- A four-month-old baby and an 83-year-old granny were among 130 coronavirus cases recorded in the country Saturday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases were detected from a sample size of 1,973, raising the total caseload to 95,843.

Kagwe said 2 more patients had succumbed to the virus, in what raised fatalities in the country to 1,655.

187 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease among them 93 from the Home Based Care Program. The rest were from various hospitals.

Kenya is gearing up for full resumption of the economy, with schools set to re-open on January 4, 2021.

The government announced last week it had ordered COVID-19 vaccines worth Sh10 billion.