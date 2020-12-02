Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A health worker adjusts a mask on a colleague in Kenya.

Capital Health

2 more succumb in kenya even as COVID-19 slows

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26- A four-month-old baby and an 83-year-old granny were among 130 coronavirus cases recorded in the country Saturday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases were detected from a sample size of 1,973, raising the total caseload to 95,843.

Kagwe said 2 more patients had succumbed to the virus, in what raised fatalities in the country to 1,655.

187 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease among them 93 from the Home Based Care Program. The rest were from various hospitals.

Kenya is gearing up for full resumption of the economy, with schools set to re-open on January 4, 2021.

The government announced last week it had ordered COVID-19 vaccines worth Sh10 billion.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

European businesses hopeful of China-EU investment deal

Beijing, China, Dec 26 – European businesses in China are hopeful of an EU-China investment deal by end of the year, the head of...

18 mins ago

Headlines

Gicheru remembered for judicial surgery and swearing-in Kibaki at night

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26- While a section of Kenyans might have little memory of former Chief Justice, the late Evan Gicheru, others recalled his...

36 mins ago

World

EU readies vaccine rollout as new virus strain spreads

Paris, France, Dec 26 – The European Union teed up a vaccine rollout Saturday, even as countries in the bloc were forced back into...

1 hour ago

World

Three UN peacekeepers killed in C.Africa ahead of national polls

Bangui, Central African Republic, Dec 26 – Three UN peacekeepers have been killed by unidentified combatants in the Central African Republic, the United Nations...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Leaders mourn Gicheru as a diligent judge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 26-President Uhuru Kenyatta led Kenyans in mourning former Chief Justice Evan Gicheru, who died Saturday, as a dilligent judge. Gicheru died...

2 hours ago

World

Pope urges Covid ‘vaccines for all’ in Christmas message

Vatican City, Vatican City State, Dec 26 – Pope Francis in his Christmas message on Friday called for “vaccines for all, especially the most...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Retired Chief Justice Evan Gicheru is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – Retired Chief Justice Evan Gicheru is dead. The announcement was made by Chief Justice David Maraga, but no further...

7 hours ago

World

Hong Kong florist helps prisoners send Christmas gifts

Hong Kong, China, Dec 26 – Samantha burst into tears when she opened the box from florist Elise Ip on Christmas Day. It was...

8 hours ago