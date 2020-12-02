Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Siungu Beach/ Siaya Tourism Department

County News

2 children mauled to death by a hippo in Lake Victoria

Siungu Beach Management Unit Secretary Erick Ochieng Nyatumba said the children were taking bath along the shore when they were ambushed by the hippo.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 30 – Two children died on Wednesday after they were mauled by a rogue hippopotamus on the shores of Lake Victoria at Siungu Uhwaya beach in Bondo sub-county.

Siungu Beach Management Unit Secretary Erick Ochieng Nyatumba said the children were taking bath along the shore when they were ambushed by the hippo.

Ochieng said that the rogue hippo attacked and mauled the first child, a male in Grade I, at Siungu beach before walking along the lake shore towards Uhwaya area where it again attacked and seriously injured a Standard VIII boy, who is now recuperating in a local hospital.

A third child who was bitten in the stomach by the same hippopotamus was pronounced dead on arrival at Got Agulu Health Center, the BMU Secretary said.

Local fishermen said hippos have been roaming along the beaches in the area despite calls by fear-gripped residents to have the wild animals contained by the wildlife agency.

He called for government intervention through the Kenya Wildlife Services to have the rogue hippos tamed or relocated to end the human-wildlife conflicts in the area.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

112 coronavirus cases, 816 recoveries reported in 24 hours

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement sent to newsrooms, noted that the country’s death toll had risen to 1,667 after two more...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

China’s Sinopharm says vaccine 79% effective against Covid-19

Beijing, China, Dec 30 – Phase 3 trials of a Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine found it was 79 percent effective, the Chinese pharma giant said...

3 hours ago

County News

IEBC to bar impeached leaders from elective posts

The commission is yet to clear candidates who are seeking to contest in the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election slated for February 18.

3 hours ago

Capital Health

UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford virus vaccine as pandemic surges

London, United Kingdom, Dec 30 – Britain on Wednesday became the first nation to approve the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Wuhan virus cases may be 10 times higher than reported: China health study

Beijing, China, Dec 30 – The number of coronavirus cases in the Chinese city where the pathogen was first detected may have been 10...

4 hours ago

BBI

400 clerks, 60 supervisors tasked with BBI signature verification

During the exercise, the clerks will be ensuring that those who were listed as having appended their signatures in support of the BBI Bill...

5 hours ago

business

EU leaders sign Brexit deal as British MPs debate

Britain will leave the European single market and customs union at 11:00pm (2300 GMT) on Thursday, the end of a difficult year and of...

6 hours ago

BBI

Chebukati says IEBC to set own BBI referendum timelines

While appearing non-committal on working with the timeliness which were issued by the BBI Secretariat, Chebukati has said the commission will be working at...

7 hours ago