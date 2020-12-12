Connect with us

Capital News
A slew of positive clinical vaccine trials is building hope of an end to the Covid-19 pandemic but a funding shortfall threatens efforts to ensure worldwide availability

Capital Health

12 succumb to COVID-19 as 735 infections confirmed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – Twelve more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya Saturday even as 735 infections were detected.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said fatalities in the country rose to 1,518 with infections now at 87,984. Saturday’s cases were detected from 7,671 sample tested on Friday.

“From the cases, 723 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners. In terms of gender 467 are males and 268 females. The youngest is a four-month-old infant, while the oldest is 87.” Kagwe said in a statement.

He said 422 more patients had recovered from the disease, 369 from the Home-Based Care Program and 53 discharged from various hospitals. This raised recoveries in the country to 68,532.

Kagwe further announced that 76 patients were undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at various hospitals. 33 were on ventilatory support, 42 on supplementary oxygen and 10 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

“Currently there are 1,189 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide with 8,146 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 76 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 33 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 42 on supplemental oxygen,” the CS said. 

