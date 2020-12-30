112 coronavirus cases, 816 recoveries reported in 24 hours

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 30 – The Ministry of Health has reported 112 new coronavirus cases out of 3,327 samples tested within 24 hours lapsing on Wednesday, bringing to 96,251 the total number of cases confirmed in the country since March.

Nairobi recorded 53 new cases, Mombasa (23), with Kakamega, Bungoma and Kilifi reporting seven cases each. The country’s positivity rate standing at 3.36 per cent.

Majority of the cases in Nairobi were reported in Lang’ata (9), Embakasi Central (5), Kibra(5), Westlands (5) and Dagoretti North (4).

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement sent to newsrooms, noted that the country’s death toll had risen to 1,667 after two more patients succumbed to the virus.

He added that 816 more patients had recovered from the disease including 798 who were under home-based care.

Kagwe reported 667 hospital admissions with 3,214 others placed under home-based care.

Out of the thirty patients who are in Intensive care unit, sixteen were on ventilatory support, twelve on supplemental oxygen and two under observation.