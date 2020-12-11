11 dead in farmer-herder clashes in Chad

N’Djamena, Chad Dec 16 – Eleven people have been killed in fresh clashes in southern Chad between nomadic herders and farmers, according to a prosecutor in the region.
Fighting took place on Sunday and Monday in a village in East Tandjile province after cattle destroyed a field of crops, prompting farmers to attack the herders.
Violence between sedentary farmers and cattle raisers from the Fulani community, also called Peuls, has deep roots in southern Chad, where many people carry guns.
“There were four deaths among the Fulani and seven among local farmers, two of whom were killed on Monday by the security forces,” provincial prosecutor Abdoulaye Bono Kono told AFP late Tuesday.
The security forces opened fire on the farmers after they attacked police vehicles and the prefect’s office “to protest against the provincial authorities who intervened to save herders”, he said.
Security forces arrived from neighbouring provinces, helping to restore order, a local official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
In November, at least 22 people were killed in clashes in the Kabbia regin after cattle trampled crops.