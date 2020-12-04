Connect with us

Capital News
Kenya has experienced an upsurge of COVID-19 infections since September.

Capital Health

100-year-old among 866 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – A one -hundred- year- old and a three-month infant are among 866 people who tested positive for coronavirus in the country on Friday.

The new cases tested from 7,815 samples raised infections in the country to 87, 249, according to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Kagwe said 6 patients had succumbed to the virus raising the total fatalities in the country to 1506.

Kagwe further announced that 77 patients were undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). 31 were on ventilatory support, 45 on supplementary oxygen and 10 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

At the same time, the CS announced that 322 patients had recovered from the disease among them 259 from Home Based Care and 63 from various hospitals across the country bringing the total number of recoveries to 68,110.

Kenya had recorded high infections since September but the infections have slowed in recent weeks.

