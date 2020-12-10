Connect with us

A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi. /FILE/MOH

Capital Health

10 COVID-19 patients succumb as 961 new cases recorded in Kenya

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2- The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths raising the country’s fatalities to 1,484.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 961 more people had also tested positive for the virus from 7,780 samples tested since Tuesday, raising infections in the country to 85,130 since March.

Kagwe 854 more patients had recovered from the disease, including 686 from the home-based care program and 168 who were discharged from hospitals, raising total recoveries in the country to 54,464.

There were 1,240 patients admitted in various health facilities across the country with 7,755 on home-based isolation care program.

