Woman in court to stop mP Justus Murunga’s burial

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18 – A woman has filed a case in court seeking to stop the burial of Matungu MP Justus Murunga.

Agnes Wangui Wamburi filed the case through lawyer Danstan Omari, claiming that Murunga is the father of her two children.

Wangui argues, in court documents, that they had been excluded from funeral arrangements and are now apprehensive that they may be left out in getting a share of the late legislator.

Murunga died last week, in what reports attributed to COVID-19 complications.

Wangui now wants the court to suspend any burial plans for the late MP until a DNA test is conducted to ascertain that he was the father of the two children.

She further wants to be recognized alongside her two children so as to be allowed to attend the funeral and church services as part of the family.

The application was filed on Wednesday under a certificate of urgency.