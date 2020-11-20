Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya has experienced an upsurge of COVID-19 infections since September.

Capital Health

WHO warns of COVID-19 upsurge during Christmas festivities

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 20 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has appealed to African countries to be on high alert due to a possible surge in COVID-19 during trhe Christmas festivities.

WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti said the current trend of increased infections in the continent is worrying.

Kenya is among countries that have experienced a surge in infections since last month that topped 74,145 with 1,330 fatalities by Thursday.

“As we near the time of the year when people get on the move to spend the holidays together, there is a bigger risk of COVID-19 transmission. New clusters of cases can emerge in places that have so far been unaffected as people travel or gather for festivities,” he said on Thursday.

According to WHO, 19 countries have reported over a 20% increase in new cases in the past 28 days compared with the previous four weeks and increased reports of health workers infection and deaths.

WHO has since launched the “Mask Up, Not Down” campaign that targets over 40 million young people in Africa with positive messages on the correct use of masks through social media to combat complacency, fatigue and misunderstanding around COVID-19 prevention measures.

“In the face of COVID-19, complacency can be dangerous. At this critical moment, as Africa begins to see an uptick in cases, we need to re-energize and recommit to wearing masks. I know many are finding the public health measures cumbersome, but without action from everyone, Africa risks a new surge in COVID-19 cases,” he warned.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

President Kenyatta says govt committed to modernize security sector

KITUI, Kenya Nov 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated the Government’s commitment to the modernisation of the country’s security apparatus. The President said...

4 mins ago

Capital Health

EU says could approve two coronavirus vaccines this year

Brussels, Belgium, Nov 20 – The European Union could approve two coronavirus vaccines being tested by Pfizer-BioNTech and by Moderna before the end of...

52 mins ago

Capital Health

Almost a million people inoculated with Chinese Covid-19 vaccine: firm

Beijing, China, Nov 20 – Nearly a million people have taken an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinopharm, the firm said, although...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

India’s coronavirus cases pass nine million as Delhi struggles

New Delhi, India, Nov 20 – India’s coronavirus caseload passed nine million on Friday, as hospitals in the capital New Delhi came under increasing...

1 hour ago

World

Biden denounces ‘irresponsible’ Trump fight to reverse election

Wilmington, United States, Nov 19 – US President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday accused Donald Trump of brazenly damaging democracy, as the incumbent’s campaign to...

2 hours ago

Headlines

AFRICOM donates Sh173mn mobile field hospital, Sh131mn equipment to border police

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – The United States Military’s Africa Command (AFRICOM) on Thursday donated mobile field hospital worth Sh173 million and transferred an...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

December vaccine rollout possible, BioNTech CEO says

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Nov 19 – BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin said on Thursday the frontrunner Covid-19 vaccine his German firm is developing with...

3 hours ago

Africa

Libya rivals yet to start withdrawing forces: UN envoy

United Nations, United States, Nov 19 – Rival forces in Libya have failed to begin withdrawing as required under an October ceasefire agreement aimed...

13 hours ago